Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Legendary Rock Band Cancels Entire Tour Due to Weather ‘Instinct’

TRUSTING THE GUT
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 07.17.25 1:00AM EDT 
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 13: Steve Miller of the Steve Miller Band performs onstage during the "Summer Stadium" tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 13: Steve Miller of the Steve Miller Band performs onstage during the "Summer Stadium" tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Steve Miller Band have cancelled their entire U.S. tour a month before it was due to start citing “instinct” over extreme weather events potentially impacting on travel, audience experience and concert production. The band, famous for hits including “The Joker,” “Fly Like an Eagle” and “Jet Airliner”, had 31 dates scheduled between August and November with a mix of indoor and outdoor shows. In a statement on their website, the band and their crew said they were trusting the same “instincts” they used create their music and live their lives to cancel all their tour dates. “The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable,” the statement read. “You can blame it on the weather… The tour is cancelled. Don’t know where, don’t know when… We hope to see you all again. Wishing you all peace, love and happiness." Led by 81-year-old Steve Miller, the band formed in 1966 and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Their music reached a new audience last year when Eminem sampled their 1982 smash “Abracadabra” on his No.1 hit “Houdini.”

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Dem Senator Tina Smith Hospitalized After Feeling Sick at Work
DOWN ONE
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 07.16.25 11:10PM EDT 
Sen. Tina Smith
Bonnie Cash/REUTERS

Sen. Tina Smith was admitted to a Washington, D.C. hospital Wednesday amid Senate Democrats’ effort to block DOGE-inspired cuts to foreign aid and public broadcasting. “While at work at the Capitol today, Sen. Smith started to not feel well,” the Minnesota lawmaker’s staff announced around 5:30 p.m. “She went to the Capitol physician who recommended she undergo more thorough examination at GW hospital. Out of an abundance of caution, they are keeping her overnight for observation. She expects to be back at work very soon.” Meanwhile, Smith’s Democratic colleagues are tasked with trying to make changes to a rescissions package that slashes $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and NPR, as well as $8.3 billion in foreign aid. On Tuesday, the Senate voted 51-50 to take up the legislation that originated in the House, with Vice President JD Vance having to cast the tie-breaking vote. Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, Maine’s Susan Collins and Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell sided with Smith and all other Democrats.

Read it at Politico

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Lululemon’s Summer Scores Event Is the Motivation I Needed to Get Back to the Gym
SUMMER SALE
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 07.15.25 2:01PM EDT 
Lululemon Summer Scores Sale
Lululemon.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Brace your wallets, folks, because Lululemon’s ‘Summer Scores’ shopping event is officially live with tons of bestselling leggings, tees, and accessories marked down up to 40 percent off. Right now, you can score tons of steeply discounted activewear pieces for both men and women, ranging from celebrity-approved Align pants (Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez are fans) to the brand’s beloved Swiftly Tech Tank Top. In the men’s section, you’ll find the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 and the classic ABC jogger pants.

Shop Women’s Summer Scores
Shop At Lululemon

Shop Men’s Summer Scores
Shop At Lululemon

The current Summer Scores event prices are now slashed anywhere from 20 to 40 percent off, so you can bet stock is already selling out fast. For this reason, we really do suggest adding everything you’re eyeing to your cart sooner rather than later. The mid-season Lululemon event ends soon, so if you want to get the items on your list (and in your size), run, don’t walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Lindsie Chrisley Explains Dropping ‘Problematic’ Family Name on Instagram
WHAT'S MY NAME AGAIN?
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 07.17.25 1:29AM EDT 
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Lindsie Chrisley attends Peanut, the App for Modern Motherhood, Atlanta launch at Paces & Vine Restaurant on September 26, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Reality TV star Lindsie Chrisley has revealed she has dropped her famous surname from her Instagram account, where she is now Linsdie Landsman. In the latest episode of her podcast, The Southern Tea, the reality star said she “battled” with the Chrisley surname as it came with “assumptions” and “weight that I truly feel like I never asked for.” Lindsie also claimed the surname “did not create income or opportunity for me” outside of the reality TV show. She clarified the surname “became very problematic with me being associated in any capacity, in business.” Despite her new Instagram name–referencing boyfriend David Landsman–she clarified there was no secret wedding and she was not “erasing” her past. “He and I built a safe and loving relationship... that name feels like home to me.” Lindsie took her ex-husband Will Campbell’s name, and when they split in 2021 she reverted to Chrisley. “It was a name that I was born with, and it did no longer feel like mine. But what am I supposed to do?” She has a son, Jackson, with Campbell. The 35-year-old first appeared on screens in Chrisley Knows Best, which followed her family’s life in Atlanta. The show was cancelled when her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were jailed on charges of tax evasion and bank fraud. They were both pardoned by President Trump in May.

Read it at https://people.com/lindsie-chrisley-explains-why-she-dropped-the-chrisley-family-surname-11773805

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Bill Hader Had to Be Physically Removed From Director’s SNL Dressing Room
GET OUT
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 07.16.25 4:15PM EDT 

Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader let his inner super fan get the best of him when Martin Scorsese made an appearance in a 2012 sketch, ending with him being escorted out of the director’s dressing room by the shirt. Hader told the story to Ari Aster on the latest episode of the A24 Podcast. “‘Oh my god, Scorsese is doing a bit,’” Hader recalled thinking when Scorsese made an appearance in a sketch during his SNL tenure, on the show’s 37th season. “And he was so nice, but I just went into his dressing room and just immediately, just was like, ‘I’m going to go see a Shirley Clarke movie tomorrow, blah blah blah blah blah,’” Hader said. “I just wanted to rap with him so badly about movies,” he continued, adding that he “could tell” he was wearing out his welcome. “He was like ‘Good.’ He’s like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re great. Yeah, you’re great.’ And then the producer just pulled my shirt like, ‘Bill, get out of his dressing room, please.’” Hader has earned recognition for his own directing skills, securing several directing Emmy nominations and DGA Awards. “I’ve seen him since then and it was great,” he added, “but that’s one of those things, like for two weeks, “I’m like, ‘What the was wrong with me? Why did I do that?’”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

The Caviar Co. Is Celebrating National Caviar Day This Week With 40% Off Caviar and Roe
SEA BUTTER SALE
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 07.16.25 4:53PM EDT 
The Caviar Co. Sale 2024 | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Kelly Puleio Photo/The Caviar Co.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Don’t get me wrong—I’m looking forward to shopping all of this week’s mid-season summer sales and all, but when I saw The Caviar Co. was offering a whopping 40 percent off all caviar and roe this week (including the smallest sizes!), I nearly screamed. The epic (and very rare) sale is in celebration of National Caviar Day, Friday, July 18. The Caviar Co. offers a wide range of roe and caviar species, breeds, and styles (e.g., some with more “pop” and others that are more of a dip or spread) at various price points.

The Caviar Co. National Caviar Day Sale
40% Off Caviar and Roe
Shop At The Caviar Co.

Free Shipping

Roes start at just $10 an ounce, and caviar at $40 an ounce. If you’re looking for an at-home caviar experience that’s equal parts chic and tasty (and never stuffy), The Caviar Co. will not disappoint. Whether you’re new to caviar and looking for a solid, entry-level-friendly tasting kit or a seasoned sea butter connoisseur, you really can’t go wrong with The Caviar Co.—especially when everything is (almost) half off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
‘Love Actually’ Star, 72, Dies After Cancer Battle
HEARTFELT
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.16.25 10:25PM EDT 
Published 07.16.25 4:45PM EDT 
Jo Bacon attends UK Premiere of "She Will" at the London Film Festival on October 16, 2021.
Dave Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Beloved actress Joanna “Jo” Bacon has died following a five-month battle with cancer. The venerable actress, 72, passed away on June 14, though her funeral was held on Tuesday. Bacon, who was known for her roles in Love Actually, EastEnders, and The Bill, was celebrated by many of her fellow actors and previous co-stars, including Breeders co-creator/star Martin Freeman, who cast Bacon as his mother in the FX series, and who also appeared in Love Actually. On June 17, the Harlow Theatre Company (HTC)—which Bacon joined in 1978—posted a tribute to the actress on Facebook, writing: “It is with much sadness that we inform our HTC members past and present of the passing of Jo Bacon on June 14 following a short and brave battle against cancer.” According to friend Jo Moore, “Jo’s talent as an actor was a gift that she shared with the world. On stage and on screen, she brought us joy, laughter, and inspiration, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of everyone she reached.” Bacon played the mother of Martine McCutcheon’s character Natalie in Love Actually. When Bacon learned of her diagnosis in January, she said she “had no regrets” as she “had a brilliant life.” Her last appearance was starring in Moonflower Murders in 2024.

Read it at The US Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Olympic Skier, 49, Dies After Lightning Strike
VACATION TURNED TRAGEDY
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.16.25 7:47PM EDT 
Norwegian Olympic winning skier Audun Groenvold has passed away after getting struck by lightning while on vacation.
Norwegian Olympic winning skier Audun Groenvold has passed away after getting struck by lightning while on vacation. Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images

Norwegian Olympic skier Audun Groenvold died after being struck by lightning while on vacation at his family’s cabin. The Norwegian Ski Federation announced the 49-year-old’s passing on Wednesday. “Norwegian skiing has lost a prominent figure who has meant so much to both the alpine and freestyle communities,” the federation’s president, Tove Moe Dyrhaug, said in a statement, noting that “there will be a big void after Audun.” Groenvold, an Olympic bronze medalist who competed in the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, was rushed to the hospital soon after being struck by lightning on Tuesday night, but died shortly after. The federation touted Groenvold as an “outstanding athlete on the national alpine team” and a “pioneer in Norwegian freestyle and ski cross.” “He showed a burning commitment to the sport of skiing both as an active player, coach and leader,” they wrote a statement. In addition to winning bronze at the 2010 Olympics, Groenvold also won bronze at the 2005 World Championships and won the overall ski cross cup in 2007. Groenvold’s wife, Kristin Tandberg Haugsjå, grieved her “great love and my best friend for twenty years” in a Facebook post, writing that “the loss of you is enormous.” The couple had three children together.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria Kills 4 People in Sunshine State
FLESHY FEAST
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.16.25 5:38PM EDT 
beach
Vibrio vulnificus is a rare flesh-eating bacteria that lives in warm coastal seawater. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Four people have tragically passed away in Florida so far this year due to Vibrio vulnificus, a rare flesh-eating bacteria that lives in warm coastal seawater, Fox News reported. The deadly pathogens can enter open wounds when people are swimming and can cause a serious illness called vibriosis. But even if travelers avoid the shore, there is still a risk of catching the infection from filter feeding shellfish such as oysters. The flesh-eating bacteria often cause vomiting, diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain, and extreme skin infections. Infected areas can swell and grow painful, warm, red, and fluid-filled, with a nearly 50% chance of fatality once the infection enters the bloodstream. There is also a rare chance that the infection can cause necrotizing fasciitis, when the flesh around an open wound dies. A total of 11 people have contracted Vibrio vulnificus in 2025, according to the Florida Health website. Four have passed away due to complications from the infection. Healthy people generally experience only mild symptoms, but immunocompromised individuals are at risk of serious illness and death. Last year, 19 people died in Florida from the illness.

Read it at Fox News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Backstreet Boys Singer Sues Sheriff’s Office Over Private Beach Trespassers
I WANT IT... NOT THAT WAY
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 07.16.25 10:07PM EDT 
Brian Littrell
Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys has sued the Walton County Sheriff’s Office for what he claims has been an inadequate job removing trespassers from his Florida beachfront property. The petition from BLB Beach Hut, Littrell’s company, says “No Trespassing” signs, chairs, umbrellas, and tables have been placed on his part of the beach to set boundaries, and yet “numerous trespassers have set out to antagonize, bully, and harass the Littrell family by regularly, every day, trespassing.” The sheriff’s office has refused to charge alleged trespassers or kick them off the property, according to the petition, which also alleges one officer called to the scene was recorded in body camera footage saying he “doesn’t agree with private beaches.” The Littrell family, it states, hired private security as a result. The sheriff’s office told the Daily Beast in a statement that it wouldn’t comment on pending litigation, but that it “prides itself on handling every situation, call for service, or interaction with professionalism using a customer service approach.” It added: “This has always been our philosophy and will remain so moving forward.” Property records obtained by the Associated Press note BLB Beach Hut paid $3.8 million for the site in 2023.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Hot Summer Sale
HOT IN HERE
Scouted Staff
Published 07.14.25 4:51PM EDT 
Lovehoney Black Friday in July Sex Toy Sale
Lovehoney.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney—an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer—is in the middle of its ‘Black Friday in July’ sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.

Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.

Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator
See At Lovehoney

Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.

Up All Night Couple's Sex Toy Kit
See At Lovehoney

Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.

From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit. Take advantage of the summer sale before it ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
HBO’s New Harry Potter Show Is Building School for Child Actors
HOGWARTS IRL
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.16.25 6:29PM EDT 
Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alastair Stout star in HBO's 'Harry Potter' television series.
Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alastair Stout star in HBO's 'Harry Potter' television series. Aidan Monaghan/HBO/Aidan Monaghan/HBO

HBO is building a real school for the young cast of its new Harry Potter series. Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the studio hosting the series’ production, received permission from the nearby Three Rivers District Council to use portable buildings as classrooms for up to 10 years. While the facility can host up to 600 students, the classrooms will most likely serve approximately 150 students at a time. Unlike traditional schools, the studio will operate its educational programs between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on weekdays in order to grant the cast flexibility in between shoots and location-specific films. The highly anticipated show drew 32,000 child actor auditions during an open casting call, but it was 11-year-old newcomer Dominic McLaughlin who landed the eponymous role. Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton will co-star as Hermione Granger. The series announced that it began production on Monday, July 15, and is set to be released in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Mars Rock Sells for Astronomical Price at ‘Geek’ Auction
CALL ELON!
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.16.25 6:24PM EDT 
Published 07.16.25 6:12PM EDT 
NWA 16788
The identity of the rock collector has not been revealed. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

A rock just sold for more than a New York City penthouse apartment. The Associated Press reported that Sotheby’s hosted an auction of rare geological and archaeological objects on Wednesday and managed to sell a meteor from Mars for a whopping $5.3 million. The identity of the millionaire rock collector has not been revealed. At the length of a medium pizza and weighing 54 pounds, the Martian rock is the largest of its kind, more than double the size of the second-largest Mars rock. The meteor, named NWA 16788, was likely formed from cooled Martian magma, and it probably fell to Earth relatively recently, according to Sotheby’s. The meteor was discovered in the Sahara Desert by a meteor hunter in 2023. It was expected to fetch between $2 million and $4 million and was officially sold for $4.3 million, with an additional $1 million tacked on in fees. However, the meteor is far from the most expensive item sold at Sotheby’s “Geek Week” on Wednesday; the auction raked in over $30 million for a juvenile dinosaur skeleton.

Read it at AP News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now