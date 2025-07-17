Legendary Rock Band Cancels Entire Tour Due to Weather ‘Instinct’
The Steve Miller Band have cancelled their entire U.S. tour a month before it was due to start citing “instinct” over extreme weather events potentially impacting on travel, audience experience and concert production. The band, famous for hits including “The Joker,” “Fly Like an Eagle” and “Jet Airliner”, had 31 dates scheduled between August and November with a mix of indoor and outdoor shows. In a statement on their website, the band and their crew said they were trusting the same “instincts” they used create their music and live their lives to cancel all their tour dates. “The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable,” the statement read. “You can blame it on the weather… The tour is cancelled. Don’t know where, don’t know when… We hope to see you all again. Wishing you all peace, love and happiness." Led by 81-year-old Steve Miller, the band formed in 1966 and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Their music reached a new audience last year when Eminem sampled their 1982 smash “Abracadabra” on his No.1 hit “Houdini.”