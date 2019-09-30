The ‘Superpredator’ Haunting American Politics Was a Scared Little Boy

They told him he would be safe with them. They promised to get him out of the city. He only wanted to go home, the boy said, as he climbed into the vehicle and ducked out of sight. He was too young to die.

But, to the 16-year-old behind the wheel, the kid lying on the floorboard wedged against the backseat knew too much to live.

Nobody in the car—not the driver, his brother or the doe-eyed boy—was aware of the political winds that would engulf them. They were not students of public policy and, if questioned, they could not likely call the names of those who would use their lives as fodder for the sweeping legislation being pushed in Washington. They well understood, though, the calculus of the streets, where living was harder than dying and any day could well be their last. And, that some secrets were better left buried.