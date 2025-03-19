Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trumpland
The Swamp: Kari Lake in Angry Confrontation with Democrat at D.C. Elite Hang-Out
FLIP OUT
Read about the secrets the most powerful don’t want you to know in an exclusive extract from our must-read newsletter The Swamp.
The Swamp
Published
Mar. 19 2025
11:30AM EDT
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/The Ned
The Swamp
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Putin Trolls Trump with Power Station Strike After ‘Ceasefire’
Julia Ornedo
U.S. News
NIT Tournament Rescinds School’s Invite in College Basketball Stunner
Kenneal Patterson
Crime & Justice
Parents of Missing Student Believe They Know What Happened to Her
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
DOJ Argues Trump Could Fire All Agency Heads Who Are Women or Over 40
Julia Ornedo
World
Last Person Who Saw Missing Student Alive Gives Heartbreaking Account in Court
Matt Young