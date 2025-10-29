Your Front Row Seat to D.C.’s Juiciest Political Secrets Is The Swamp Newsletter—Subscribe for Access

Cheat Sheet
Trump Serenaded With Anthem YMCA as He Lands in South Korea
CROWNED
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.29.25 8:51AM EDT 
Published 10.29.25 8:49AM EDT 
GYEONGJU, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he is presented with the Grand Order of Mugunghwa and the Silla gold crown by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Gyeongju National Museum on October 29, 2025 in Gyeongju, South Korea. Trump is in South Korea for the APEC meetings, following an appearance at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, and a trip to Japan, where he called on Japanese Emperor Naruhito and new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
GYEONGJU, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he is presented with the Grand Order of Mugunghwa and the Silla gold crown by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Gyeongju National Museum on October 29, 2025 in Gyeongju, South Korea. Trump is in South Korea for the APEC meetings, following an appearance at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, and a trip to Japan, where he called on Japanese Emperor Naruhito and new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

South Korea played Donald Trump as they welcomed him on the latest leg of his Asian diplomacy tour, serenading the president with an orchestral rendition of the YMCA as he stepped off Air Force One. The song, which was regularly used by Trump on the election trail, has been a fixture of his latest tour. The president danced to it on board a U.S.aircraft carrier in Japan as he addressed troops following a joint appearance with the country’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi. But while Trump didn’t burst out dancing this time, he did appear to be enamored by the gifts presented to him by South Korea’s president Lee Jae Myung, which included a gold crown. He was also awarded the Grand Order of Mugunghwa medal, the country’s highest decoration, and named after South Korea’s national flower, a pink hibiscus. President Lee wore a gold tie to the event, which his office said “reflects President Trump’s taste for gold, captures the golden future of the South Korea-US alliance and the status of South Korea.”

2
Frankie Muniz Explains Why He and Hilary Duff Haven’t Spoken in 22 Years
‘IT P***ED ME OFF’
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.29.25 10:46AM EDT 
Frankie Muniz and Hilary Duff during The World Premiere of MGM's "Agent Cody Banks" - Arrivals / Party at Mann's Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Frankie Muniz, 39, has revealed why he hasn’t spoken to Hilary Duff, 38, in 22 years. The pair met as teen stars—with Muniz starring in Malcom in the Middle and Duff leading Lizzie McGuire—and became “really, really good friends,” leading Muniz to guest-star in Lizzie McGuire’s second season. While on set, he told The Joe Vulpis Podcast that Duff’s mom asked him what he planned on doing that summer. Muniz informed her of his plans to star in the movie Agent Cody Banks, to which she allegedly asked if the film had a female lead. Muniz said was hoping that Smallville star Kristin Kreuk would be cast as his onscreen love interest, Natalie Connors. However, by the next morning, Duff was cast, Muniz said. “I wasn’t thrilled about it and not because I didn’t want it to be Hilary,” he said, admitting that he was “very sad when Hilary’s mom would come on set.” He said he hadn’t spoken to Duff since Agent Cody Banks’ last day of filming. “I regret not just continuing to be friends with her because we had a great friendship for such a long time, and I let her mom… it pissed me off,” Muniz said. “I would love to catch up with her,” he added, explaining that Duff probably doesn’t know that any of this occurred.

3
Woman Hit in the Face by Duck on SeaWorld Ride Sues
QUACKERS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.29.25 9:04AM EDT 
Duck and MAKO
Getty

A woman is suing SeaWorld for $50,000 after she allegedly collided with a duck on one of its rides, according to reports. A complaint was filed in Orange County, Florida, after a woman and a duck came together on March 24, per WESH2. The incident occurred on SeaWorld Orlando’s Mako rollercoaster. The claimant says she has suffered permanent physical and mental damage. She has filed a claim for damages, alleging negligence by the theme park. WESH2 reports the alleged impacts “the loss of ability to lead and enjoy a normal life, the loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life, the aggravation of an existing condition, and more.” She said SeaWorld is responsible for creating a “zone of danger for bird strikes.” She claimed it is an amalgamation of “the high speed of the rollercoaster making a collision with a flying bird a high-impact event,” and “placing the rollercoaster over or near a body of water.” She blamed it for placing the coaster in “known territory of waterfowls in the area,” and “designing the ride in such a way as to disorient waterfowls.” The Daily Beast has contacted her lawyers, Morgan & Morgan, for more details on the claim. It has also contacted SeaWorld.

4
‘Storm of the Century’ Hits Cuba After Devastating Jamaica
DISASTER ZONE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.29.25 8:23AM EDT 
Published 10.29.25 6:50AM EDT 
Hurricane Melissa
Hurricane Melissa Getty

Hurricane Melissa, a massive and “extremely dangerous” storm roughly the size of Texas, is carving a path of destruction throughout the Caribbean, leaving at least seven dead and widespread damage in its wake. It swept across Cuba, making landfall as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday, causing severe flooding. About 735,000 people have been evacuated ahead of the storm’s arrival. Nicknamed the “storm of the century,” it wreaked havoc on Jamaica after making landfall as the most powerful Category 5 system ever to hit the island. It destroyed entire towns, displacing thousands of people, and prompting the country’s prime minister to declare the whole island a “disaster zone.” “It will be a very difficult night for all of Cuba, but we are going to recover,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said, following reports that heavy rainfall in the mountains could trigger flash flooding and landslides across the island. Melissa is the strongest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It is expected to cause further damage as it heads north through the Bahamas. The U.S. is monitoring the situation closely, with President Trump stating from Air Force One that the country is prepared to aid in recovery efforts.

5

Your Front Row Seat to D.C.'s Juiciest Political Secrets Is The Swamp Newsletter—Subscribe for Access

OOZING WITH NEWS
The Daily Beast
Published 10.29.25 9:30AM EDT 
A red TV on a blue VCR. The TV is showing the logo of The Swamp, the Daily Beast's political newsletter.
The Daily Beast

The Swamp is your “in” to the power plays, plot twists, and palace intrigue oozing out of Washington D.C. Each week, you’ll get updates on the stories shaping the national headlines and glorious gossip that you won’t hear anywhere else. But like the juiciest government secrets, The Swamp is classified.

To get clearance, you need to become a Daily Beast subscriber. In addition to The Swamp, you’ll enjoy unrestricted access to all of our reporting, unlock even more newsletters—like the Daily Beast’s Obsessed, and receive sneak peeks of exciting new features before they go live. Click here to subscribe today.

6
‘Boy Meets World’ Star Slams Trump for ‘Ripping Piece of History’
SCHOOLED
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 10.29.25 1:39AM EDT 
William Daniels
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 28: Actor William Daniels speaks onstage before the screening of '1776' during day three of the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival on March 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 25064_006 (Photo by Mark Davis/WireImage) Mark Davis/WireImage

William Daniels, beloved actor and star of Boy Meets World and St. Elsewhere, took to Instagram to condemn Donald Trump’s controversial demolition of the East Wing of the White House, which the president argued was necessary in order to construct his $300 million ballroom. Posting a photo from the musical movie 1776, in which Daniels played President John Adams, the 98-year-old actor wrote, “We performed 1776 in the beautiful East Room when Nixon was in the White House. He was very gracious, even though none of us had voted for him. The current president has ripped a piece of history from our lives and we mustn’t take this lightly.” The East Wing, which was built in 1902 and expanded and remodeled in 1942 under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, was demolished last week to make room for Trump’s 90,000 square foot ballroom, which is expected to be completed by 2029. In addition to the East Wing, the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden was also demolished, prompting her grandson Jack Schlossberg to hit out at Trump in an Instagram post.

7
‘Aggressive’ Lab Monkey on the Loose After Truck Crash
GREAT ESCAPE
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 10.28.25 8:41PM EDT 
Escaped rhesus monkey
Jasper County Sheriff's Department

A research monkey is on the loose in Jasper County, Mississippi after a truck carrying the animals crashed. While almost all of the escaped monkeys have been “destroyed,” one remains at large, and authorities are urging the public not to approach the 40-pound primate as it could be aggressive towards humans. The monkeys were being transported from Tulane University in New Orleans. The university has clarified that the monkeys do not carry any infectious diseases, despite initial reports to the contrary. In a statement the university said, “Non-human primates at the Tulane National Biomedical Research Center are provided to other research organizations to advance scientific discovery. The primates in question belong to another entity, and they have not been exposed to any infectious agent. The non-human primates were NOT being transported by Tulane, but we are actively collaborating with local authorities and will send a team of animal care experts to assist as needed.” The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks is also working with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on the matter.

8
Harry and Meghan Spotted Front Row at World Series
OUT OF LEFT FIELD
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 10.28.25 10:27PM EDT 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rooting for their home team. The couple was spotted at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night, where they were taking in Game 4 of the World Series. The Sussexes were seated in the front row, between home plate and third base. While their seats were near the Toronto Blue Jays’ dugout, they were cheering for L.A.—Markle’s hometown. Both Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, wore blue Dodgers hats. The couple, who have been living in California since early 2020, was last seen out a few weeks ago in New York for Project Healthy Minds’ annual gala. Earlier this year, their media company, Archewell Productions, secured a multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix, with whom the two had originally made a deal five years ago. The newer agreement was described by The Hollywood Reporter as being similar to Netflix’s arrangement with Barack and Michelle Obama. “We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand,” Markle said at the time. “My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.“

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Tuesday
9
At Least 64 Dead in Brazil After Rio’s Most Lethal Police Raid Ever
FAVELA RAID
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.28.25 6:04PM EDT 
rio
A local walks past a car burnt during a barricade within the Operacao Contencao (Operation Containment) at the Vila Cruzeiro favela, in the Penha complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 28, 2025. At least 2,500 agents took part in an operation to arrest drug traffickers from the Comando Vermelho (CV), which resulted in, at least, 18 suspects and several police officers dead. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images) MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

At least 64 people have died in a large-scale police raid targeting a gang in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, security officials told CNN Brasil. Four Brazilian police officers are among those who died, officials said. And initial reports suggest some bystanders were struck by stray bullets, according to Al Jazeera. Rio de Janeiro State Governor Cláudio Castro said the death toll may climb as the operation continues. In addition, 81 people have been arrested. The operation involved 2,500 military and civilian police personnel, aiming to “combat the territorial expansion” of the criminal gang, Comando Vermelho. The group, translated as “Red Command,” emerged during the military dictatorship that reigned over Brazil until 1985, and is involved in drug trafficking and extortion. Tuesday’s operation is the largest and deadliest in the city’s history, according to Reuters and the state government. In a post shared on X, authorities say they seized 42 rifles in the operation. Last year, Rio saw 700 people die during police operations — a rate of almost two per day.

10
Jewish Heirs Sue the Met for Buying a Van Gogh Looted by Nazis
LOOTED LEGACY
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.28.25 3:23PM EDT 
Women Picking Olives, 1889. Artist Vincent van Gogh.
Heritage Images/Heritage Images via Getty Images

The heirs of a Jewish couple are suing the Metropolitan Museum of Art and a Greek foundation, claiming their family’s van Gogh painting was stolen by Nazis and later sold to the museum. The suit alleges the heirs’ family members, Hedwig and Frederick Stern, bought the painting, Olive Picking, in 1935 before fleeing Germany with their six children the following year and leaving the painting behind. The artwork was eventually sold, but the Nazis confiscated the proceeds, the lawsuit claims. The painting was transferred from buyer to buyer until it eventually surfaced at the Met in 1956, when the museum acquired it for $125,000. It was later sold to Greek shipping magnate Basil Goulandris and is now displayed at the Basil and Elise Goulandris Foundation in Athens. “Rousseau and the Met knew or should have known that the painting had probably been looted by Nazis,” the Stern heirs’ lawyers claim. The Met has denied any knowledge of Nazi involvement in the painting’s history, either before it was acquired or when it was later sold.

