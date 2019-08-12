CHEAT SHEET
TAKEYA OR LEAVE YA
The $21 2-Quart Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Will Help You Stay Caffeinated
It’s not often that I put coffee gadgets in the must-have category when recommending things to people, but the Takeya is my exception. This is my favorite way to make a big batch of cold brew and the 2-Quart model on sale for $21 when you clip the on-page coupon. This patented cold brew coffee maker is incredibly easy to use. Simply fill the mesh filter with your favorite ground coffee, then fill the pitcher with water and let it sit overnight. Seriously, that’s it. It’ll fit in most refrigerator doors, so you can keep it out of the way of the rest of your things but well within arm’s reach at a moments’ notice. The Takeya Coffee Maker is dishwasher-safe so you can easily clean it out between batches. Want something a bit smaller? The 1-Quart is down to $16. Cold brewing coffee helps take the acidity out of it so it’s easier on your stomach (especially if you haven’t had breakfast). It’s about time you added it to your morning routine. | Get it on Amazon >
