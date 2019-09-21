CHEAT SHEET
ICED, ICED, COFFEE
The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Is the Best Way to Make Iced Coffee — and It’s on Sale
I love iced coffee. I refuse to drink hot coffee until holding an iced coffee makes my hand hurt. Having cold brew in my home at all times is a necessity and if that doesn’t involve going to the cafe to get some, it means using my Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker. If you want to have your coffee and drink it, too, the Takeya is down to $17 right now on Amazon. The Takeya is so incredibly easy to use because all you need is to dump coffee into the filter, fill the pitcher with water, and let it sit in the fridge. This makes a full quart of coffee, tea, what-have-you. The bottle itself is BPA-free and the lid is airtight to keep your coffee fresh for longer. The handle has a non-slip grip so even the groggiest of mornings won’t result in any dropped pitchers. If you want cold brew coffee at your disposal for the days when it’s just too hard to get out of bed, get yourself a Takeya. | Get it on Amazon >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.