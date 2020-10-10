CHEAT SHEET
The Taliban Hopes Trump Will Win the U.S. Election
The Taliban has endorsed President Donald Trump’s re-election bid in the hopes that he will curtail the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, CBS reports. A spokesman for the insurgent group, Zabihullah Mujahid, told the network, “We hope he will win the election and wind up U.S. military presence in Afghanistan.” An unidentified Taliban leader also said, “When we heard about Trump being COVID-19 positive, we got worried for his health, but seems he is getting better.” The commander in chief has long promised to end “ridiculous foreign wars” and return American troops from Afghanistan. White House spokesman Tim Murtaugh rejected the terrorist group’s well-wishes in a statement to CBS.