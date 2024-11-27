Scouted

Protect the Life You’ve Built With This Reliable, Less-Lethal Self-Defense Device

SHOCK FACTOR

Stay prepared and feel more secure with the new and improved TASER Pulse 2.

AD BY TASER
Hands holding a TASER Pulse 2 self-defense device
TASER

The name TASER is already synonymous with public safety, with professionals everywhere relying on them for unparalleled protection in all kinds of situations. If you want to get the same sense of security and peace of mind, the TASER Pulse 2 is here to meet your needs.

The TASER Pulse 2 is the ultimate compact solution for less-lethal self-defense. Like all TASER devices, the Pulse 2 is designed to empower you to take control of your safety with confidence and clarity while lessening the risk of accidentally hurting yourself (or worse). The TASER Pulse 2 has a traditional compact gun design, making it concealable, easy to carry, and perfect for incorporating into your everyday life, so you can feel fully prepared for any situation that may arise. As the saying goes: if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.

TASER Pulse 2
Buy At TASER$400

The TASER Pulse 2 also makes the perfect gift to share with a loved one during this holiday season. After all, you can’t put a price on feeling protected! Whether you’re buying for yourself or someone you care about, now is the perfect time to invest in security by grabbing this reliable tool.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

Scouted Staff

Scouted Staff

beastscouted

scouted@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
mediaComedian Anthony Jeselnik Roasts ‘F***ing Losers’ Who Listen to Joe Rogan
Matt Wilstein
politicsTrump Wants Revenge. Biden’s Best Weapon: Get Pardoning
Eleanor Clift
politicsTrump ‘Border Czar’ Pledges to Throw Denver Mayor in Jail if His City Resists Mass Deportations
Sean Craig
mediaLiz Cheney Torches Trump on Fox News
Matt Wilstein,
Harry Siegel
politicsRFK Jr. Says Doing Heroin Made Him a Star Student
Janna Brancolini