Politics

The ‘Terrifying’ Warning Signs Trump and Allies Will Ignore the Courts

RED FLAGS

Trump’s increasing pushback against U.S. judges is ringing alarm bells.

Michael Daly
Michael Daly 

Special Correspondent

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 11, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS
Michael Daly

Michael Daly

Special Correspondent

MichaelDalynyc

michael.daly@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Humiliated in the ‘Most Powerless Image Ever’ of a U.S. President: O’Donnell
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsKremlin Embarrasses Trump With Truth About U.S. Teacher Marc Fogel’s Release
Liam Archacki
OpinionPutin’s Crazy Carve-Up Could Give Trump Greenland and Canada
David Gardner
CongressDem Flames MTG by Showing House Elon Musk ‘D*** Pic’
Nandika Chatterjee
scoutedTherabody’s Massive Cyber Week Sale Is Full of Discounted Gift Ideas
Thomas Price