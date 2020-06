Meet the grim reaper of Texas.

Not that state Attorney General Ken Paxton outwardly resembles the hooded, scythe-wielding spectre from the time of the Black Death.

But 14th century Europe had no figure quite like this Lone Star politician from the present pandemic. Here is a guy who is actively opposing measures to keep a deadly contagion from spreading even as he leads an effort that could suddenly leave more than a million people without health care.