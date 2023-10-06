The Theme of Trump’s Existence Summed Up in Three Words

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The civil suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Donald Trump for inflating his assets is, for the former president, the financial equivalent to a giant windstorm blowing off his crazy toupee-slash-hairdo.

That’s according to law professor and author of Big Dirty Money, Jennifer Taub, who joins The New Abnormal this week to dish out all the details on Trump’s New York fraud case, which saw the former president in court this week.

The case, according to Taub, shines a light on the theme of Trump's entire existence. “It’s three words,” she says, “and they are ‘Follow the money.’”

“And that’s how he has organized his life, around the pursuit of money at all costs,” Taub continues. “He burns through money like it’s water.”

The civil suit, she adds, reveals “the things about himself that he tries so hard not to reveal, which is, as his niece (Mary Trump) has said, [that he is] a loser. And this would make him lose. That word, ‘lose,’ ‘loser.’ He doesn't want to lose money, he doesn’t want to lose status.”

Plus! Journalists David J. Roth and Jeb Lund, co-hosts of the It’s Christmas Town podcast, join the show to discuss the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House, and theorize about which fictional character Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz looks like the most. Hint: It’s a tough one.

