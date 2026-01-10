Authorities in St. Louis are warning the community about a mysterious group of loose monkeys running amok. The St. Louis Animal Care and Control Division said on Friday that it is unsure of where the monkeys came from, but that exotic animals are not permitted in the city. “This is the first time we’ve had a situation dealing with monkeys at large in the city of St. Louis,” said Justen Hauser, the Environmental Health Bureau Chief of the city’s health department. Hauser said in a press update that they do not know how many monkeys are loose, but that multiple have been sighted near a park in northern St. Louis. The city zoo identified the loose primates as vervet monkeys, also known as green monkeys for their grayish-green fur. Hauser advised people not to approach the animals if they see them, stressing that they “can be intelligent, but also unpredictable.” He added that the monkeys will be trapped by animal experts once they are located. “We have engaged with multiple partners across, so that once the location of the monkeys is confirmed, those agencies that are properly trained and equipped can work to capture the monkeys,” Hauser said.
Melania Trump does not believe she will have to sit through a deposition conducted by my lawyers and answer questions about Jeffrey Epstein. Her lawyers, to the extent that they discuss anything with her, have undoubtedly assured her of that: It won’t happen, because, well, it can’t happen. But if it did… no, not her lawyers, White House staff, the first lady nor the president can begin to imagine what that would entail. My lawsuit—in response to their threat of a lawsuit to keep me from talking about the first lady’s relationship with Epstein—hardly even rises to an inconvenience. Still, having been forced now to pay attention, her lawyers have geared up to divert it into a procedural sea of mud in which, they figure, it will sink. Their legal stonewalling is well tested over time. Their ability to navigate and steer the court is obviously greater than mine. Their resources are infinite, while mine, even with the generosity of tens of thousands, are ultimately fixed. But the race is long and the question clear and important: What can Melania Trump tell us about her and her husband’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and what does that say about the kind of people they are?
‘The Thing’ and ‘Punky Brewster’ Star Found Dead in Home at 69
Longtime character actor Thomas Kent “T.K.” Carter, known for his roles in 1982’s The Thing and the 1980s sitcom Punky Brewster, was found dead in his Duarte, California, home on Friday. Carter, 69, had dialed 9-1-1 at 5:42 p.m., TMZ reported. Authorities did not immediately disclose the cause of death, but they do not expect foul play. Carter was born in New York City in 1956, but grew up in Los Angeles, where he began his storied career in entertainment with his stand-up comedy debut at age 12. The character actor is best known for his role as Nauls, the rollerskating cook of Outpost 31 in John Carpenter’s 1982 horror classic The Thing. Carter also starred as teacher Mike Fulton in the 1980s sitcom Punky Brewster and as T-Bone on The Steve Harvey Show. He also made appearances in a number of films throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, including Space Jam, Ski Patrol, Southern Comfort, Doctor Detroit, and My Favorite Martian.
A new class-action lawsuit is calling out McDonald’s for misleading customers about the famous McRib. The lawsuit, filed in Illinois on December 23, asserts that McDonald’s has intentionally engaged in deceptive advertising tactics with the limited-time sandwich, pointing to its name and shape in particular. The four plaintiffs who jointly filed the suit say the sandwich is marketed to look like a rack of pork ribs, which McDonald’s does “despite knowing that the sandwich in fact does not contain any meaningful quantity of actual pork rib meat—indeed, none at all.” The suit targets the use of the word “rib” in particular, saying it hints at a more “premium” cut of meat. “The name ‘McRib’ is a deliberate sleight of hand,” the filing reads. “By including the word ‘Rib’ in the name of the sandwich, McDonald’s knowingly markets the sandwich in a way that deceives reasonable consumers,” the suit continues. The sandwich, which as of June 2025 cost $4.49, instead consists of a “reconstructed meat product,” the suit alleges. A rep for McDonald’s told Fast Company, “Our fan-favorite McRib sandwich is made with 100% pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the U.S.”
Legendary rocker Neil Young had some choice words for President Donald Trump. In a post shared to his website on Thursday, Young, 80, railed on how the president is “trying to turn our cities into battlegrounds” and “knows nothing about love.” “Wake up people! Today The USA is a disaster,” Young wrote. “Donald Trump is destroying America bit by bit with his staff of wannabes, people with no experience or talent, closet alcoholic wife beaters,” the two-time Grammy award winner wrote. Young said Trump has “divided us,” and called the current administration “creeps who have no spine, no values, no conscience.” “It’s ICE cold here in America,” Young continued. “There was no ICE before Trump. No soldiers in the streets before Trump. Every move he makes is to build instability so he can stay in power.” Young’s writing was published after an ICE agent shot and killed an unarmed American mom, Renee Nicole Good, 37, on Wednesday. Trump, 79, who attended multiple Young shows before becoming president, told Rolling Stone in 2008 that Young’s voice was “perfect and haunting,” and “Whatever the hell ‘it’ is, he’s got it.”
The actor who played Marv Murchins in the Christmas classic Home Alone has been cited by police for allegedly soliciting a sex worker. Daniel Stern was nabbed by cops in a hotel in Camarillo, California, on Dec. 10, according to reports obtained by TMZ. The 68-year-old actor was not booked, so no mugshot was taken. Stern was reportedly let off with only a ticket for his actions. Stern is best known for playing one-half of the dastardly Wet Bandit burglars, who are terrorized by a young Macaulay Culkin in the beloved 1990 family film. He plays the goofy sidekick to Joe Pesci’s grouchy Harry in both Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, in which Donald Trump makes a cameo. Stern continues to act, produce, and direct, but mainly spends his time as a cattle rancher, a tangerine farmer, and a sculptor. Soliciting prostitution is a crime in California, which is often punished as a misdemeanor for a first offense, but does carry a fine of up to $1,000. The Daily Beast has contacted Stern’s representatives for comment.
Emmy-winning actor Timothy Busfield, who played Danny Concannon on The West Wing and starred in Field of Dreams alongside Kevin Costner, is facing charges of child abuse and criminal sexual contact with a minor under the age of 13. In a criminal complaint filed on Friday, and obtained by TMZ, prosecutors in New Mexico alleged that Busfield abused underage boys who were working as child actors on the set of Fox television series The Cleaning Lady. Busfield was an executive producer on the show, which ran for four seasons from 2022 to 2025, and directed several episodes. He appeared as an immigration officer in the series’ fourth season premiere. According to the complaint, two children told authorities that Busfield touched them inappropriately. One victim was just 7 years old. Albuquerque police told TMZ that they began investigating Busfield in November 2024 before issuing a warrant for his arrest on Friday. Police are actively looking for the actor and hope that he will surrender voluntarily. The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for Busfield for comment.
Pennsylvania man Jonathan Kerlach faces over 500 charges related to the over 100 skeletal remains found in his Ephrata, Pennsylvania, home. Kerlach, 34, was arrested on Jan. 6 by Delaware County officials, who described Kerlach’s home as a “horror movie.” “Detectives walked into a horror movie come to life the other night. This is an unbelievable scene,” said Tanner Rouse, the Delaware County District Attorney. Kerlach is an alleged serial grave robber who amassed his collection by breaking into mausoleums and graves at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Yeadon, Pennsylvania. Officials say he had human skeletons in various conditions in his home and car. Kerlach did not discriminate between young, old, elderly, or children’s bones. Some of the bones found in Kerlach’s home were over 200 years old, while one was said to still have a pacemaker attached. Kerlach posted in the “Human Bones and Skull Selling Group,” which Delaware County officials say is also under investigation. It is unclear why Kerlach collected the bones or if he engaged in the bone-selling trade. His bail was set at $1 million.
HBO’s hit series The White Lotus is doubling down on luxury for Season 4—with Saint-Tropez as its next backdrop. Variety reports that the fourth installment of the series will be set in the French Riviera, with filming set to take place at the ultra-luxury Château de La Messardière. The former 19th-century palace, now a five-star hotel, sprawls across 32 acres of parasol pines and cypress trees, overlooking the Mediterranean. A stay at the property doesn’t come cheap. According to Variety, nightly rates range from roughly $3,000 to $8,000, with guests paying for access to a full-service spa, multiple restaurants, children’s camp, and chauffeured rides to the beach via Rolls-Royce. The château will serve as just one of several filming locations for the upcoming season, though HBO has not yet revealed where else the cast and crew will shoot. The outlet reports that production is scheduled to begin in April and run through October. Plot details remain tightly under wraps, but sources told Variety that the Cannes Film Festival could factor into the storyline. While full cast details have yet to be revealed, Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka were announced for the fourth season in December.
Boston chef and TV personality Elle Simone Scott, who in 2016 became the first black woman to feature on PBS’s America’s Test Kitchen, has died at the age of 49 after a prolonged fight with ovarian cancer. Before her television career, she shifted from social work to the food world in the wake of the 2008 recession, training at the Culinary Institute of New York and working behind the scenes at major networks. Alongside her on-screen work, she authored best-selling cookbooks, hosted The Walk-In podcast, and co-founded SheChef, a mentoring organization supporting women of color in professional kitchens. “At America’s Test Kitchen, Elle helped open doors that had long been closed—becoming one of the first Black women audiences saw in the test kitchen, and doing so with grace, authority, and joy,” fellow chef and close friend Carla Hall said in a statement. “Her voice mattered. Her work mattered. She mattered. Elle faced ovarian cancer with courage and honesty, using her platform to educate, advocate, and uplift even while fighting for her life.”