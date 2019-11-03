CHEAT SHEET
LOST AND FOUND
I Deliberately Threw My Wallet in the Backyard to Test a New Tracking Device Called the Tile Slim
You Should Know About is a look at the products and brands that we at Scouted think should be on your radar and in your life ASAP.
Do you ever feel totally lost in life? It’s like we’re all searching for something -- a meaning and a purpose. Then you realize: Nope, you’ve just misplaced a wallet or a purse. It’s amazing how disconnected we can feel when we lose something important.
Fortunately, I found an easy way to solve the problem. I recently tested the new Tile Slim, a flat credit card-sized device you stick in your wallet, in a backpack, or in a purse. I decided to put one in my wallet. It fit nicely next to my credit cards and ID.
I like how simple it is to add a Tile. First, I downloaded the Tile app to my iPhone (it’s also available for Android). In the app, I clicked “add” and pressed a button on the Slim to sync. You can select whether you’ve placed the Slim in a backpack, on your phone, or in a wallet. I picked wallet, then deliberately threw the wallet out into the backyard.
Reckless, perhaps -- but all for the cause.
The Slim connects from about 200 feet away, so I went out on the deck -- in the app, I pressed an option to find my wallet. I could hear a chiming sound easily enough and retrieved my wallet. I also tried the reverse. Once I had my wallet, I pressed a button twice on the Slim which plays a ringtone on my phone. All that was lost was found again.
Tile has improved their latest devices, released this month. The Slim is handy because it slips in a wallet but there’s also the Tile Sticker which attaches to a laptop or a backpack. The Slim and Sticker last three years on a charge. For $30 per year, you can upgrade to a Premium account and Tile will send out free replacement batteries. With Premium, you can also get a notification if someone steals a personal item.
The Sticker has an added benefit -- they are waterproof, so you can attach them to the outside of a backpack or even the color of your favorite coat. I like the Slim because, once I slid the device into my wallet, I forgot all about it. And that’s a good thing.
