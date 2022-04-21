Naked Theo James Falls in Love in ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ Trailer

There are a bazillion different versions of Theo James in the trailer for The Time Traveler’s Wife, but only a quarter of them are wearing clothes. A blessing! HBO seems to have found its very own Jonathan Bailey in the Divergent star, who will play a time-traveling hunk searching for his wife in a new serial adaptation of the novel.

“Time travel: it’s not a superpower,” Henry (James) says in the trailer. “It’s a disability. It’s what’s wrong with me.”

Such is the truth as found by time travelers before Henry, like Domhnall Gleeson in About Time, or Eric Bana in the original film adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife, who both pined after Rachel McAdams through every dimension of the universe. (Isn’t Doctor Strange about to do that too?)

This time around, Clare will be played by Rose Leslie, whose stunning red curls must be identifiable throughout every timeline. Apparently, she’s a little more ahead of Henry, who can’t identify her in one scene of the trailer. Every marriage has its quirks. This one just happens to be a little more life-changing than long hours at the office or weird hobbies.

Henry has no control over his time-traveling abilities, though, as he ends up naked, writhing around on train tracks, sprinting through a laundromat for clothes, and running from the cops. But through it all, Clare loves him unconditionally—maybe because it’s simply impossible to change the future.

The new series has tapped Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat to turn time all over again, with Game of Thrones alum David Nutter directing all six episodes of the romance. Rose Leslie and Theo James lead the series alongside Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez.

The Time Traveler’s Wife is based on the 2003 novel of the same name written by Audrey Niffenegger. In 2009, the novel became a feature film starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams. The film is currently streaming on HBO Max, meaning you’ll be able to watch both iterations as the new series debuts this May.

The Time Traveler’s Wife will teleport to HBO on May 15.