CHEAT SHEET
SMARTER, CLEANER
Tineco’s PURE ONE S12 Is the Smartest (and Sleekest) Vac I’ve Ever Used
It’s hard not to be enamored with a vacuum that looks as good as the PURE ONE S12. Its sleek design and white colorway really accent any room you use it in and, more importantly, hang it in since it comes with an easy-to-install hanging module. Once you start using it, you’ll realize it’s strong and efficient and, well, makes cleaning up kinda fun. Its smart capacity auto-adjusts its strength to fit the surface it’s on top and communicates with an app to let you know things like when it absolutely must be cleaned. And all of this information (and more) displays on a screen in its handle that belongs in a sci-fi movie. With the swipe of a finger, you can increase and decrease its strength, too, and watch its battery level throughout. Cleaning it is a breeze, too, with a one-button dump function. The battery will make it through most of an hour of straight cleaning but I’ve never found I needed more than that. If you’re looking to up your vacuum and want a thin profile stick style vac that’s really smart, this investment is worth making, and you won’t need an upgrade from this one for years. | Get it on Amazon >
