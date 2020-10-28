CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
The Titanic to Welcome Visitors in Spring
DEEP BLUE SEA
Read it at Bloomberg
A privately owned sub company, OceanGate Expeditions, is planning to start taking people down to the Titanic starting in May. For $125,000 each, guests will sail to the dive site from Newfoundland and then go on a five-person sub for a descent to the sunken ship. While there, they’ll get to explore the famed ship, and then return to the surface for a dive time of 6 to 8 hours. The owner of the Washington-based company, Stockton Rush, told Bloomberg that the passengers won’t be tourists but rather act as “citizen scientists” who will help in research. Rush claims three dozen people have already signed up.