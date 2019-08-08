CHEAT SHEET
DRESS TO IMPRESS
Anthropologie Is Taking 40% Off Select Dresses — Here Are the Four You Should Get
The end of summer marks an amazing phenomenon when it’s warm enough to wear a dress but cool enough that you don’t feel like your bare legs are stuck together. Enjoy this weather sweet spot and get 40% off dresses from Anthropologie. And to help you get the most out of the sale, we’ve rounded up the four best ones to pick up.
Farm Rio for Anthropologie Soigne Maxi Dress, $138 at Anthropologie: This floral wrap dress is the perfect thing to wear with sandals during the day and heels at night.
Hutch Allison Gingham Wrap Dress, $126 at Anthropologie: The bold mixed gingham pattern is paired with a flirty, ruffly silhouette that balances out into a statement-making dress.
Frye x Anthropologie Nuri Eyelet Wrap Dress, $140 at Anthropologie: Frye teamed up with Anthro to give you an eyelet dress you’ll wear straight into fall.
Thomasine Embroidered Floral Tunic, $161 at Anthropologie: Dramatic sleeves are a thing right now and the toile print and embroidery give this edgy option a hint of sweetness.
Before settling into an end-of-summer slump, give yourself the gift of a new dress and enjoy it. | Shop at Anthropologie >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.