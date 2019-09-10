From Kitchen to Bathroom and Beyond, The Five Essential simplehuman Products You Need

When one thinks of sleek, minimalist kitchen and bathroom gadgets, simplehuman immediately comes to mind. The brand understands what it takes to make an incredibly stylish and functional trash can, dish rack, mirror, and more. Though their catalog stretches far and wide, there are a few things that are really the essentials of the brand. These are the top five things you should pick from simplehuman.

45 Liter/12 Gallon Slim Step Trash Can, $70 on Amazon: Not everyone has the room for a big honker of a trash can, even if they need it. When I went on a hunt for a slim trash can, this is the one that stood out. It’s slim, lasts 150,000 steps (that’s more than 20 steps a day for 20 years). It’s dent-proof and fingerprint-proof and the slow-close lid will make sure it closes silently.

Sensor Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror, $180 on Amazon: When simplehuman launched mirrors, I was more than excited. The Tru-Lux Light System mimics natural sunlight, so you can tell if you’ve put your bronzer on too heavy or missed a rogue eyebrow hair. The 5x magnification will help with that, as well. Plus, it’s rechargeable and cordless, so you can place it anywhere without worrying that there’s a plug nearby to turn on the surgical-grade LED lights that surround the mirror.

Kitchen Steel Frame Dish Rack, $80 on Amazon: It’s large and in charge, but if you have space and don’t have a dishwasher, this is the answer to keeping your dishes clean and organized. It has a spout that pivots to allow water to drain directly into the sink, a hydrophilic coating to keep residue buildup at bay, and an integrated wine glass rack to hang up to four glasses safely.

Tension Shower Caddy, $140 on Amazon: Having gone from a dorm to an apartment with less-than-ideal bathroom storage, a shower caddy was my best friend. The only problem is they tend to rust and then get flimsy after only a couple of months. This one is in it for the long haul, with a reinforced aluminum pole hiding a high-compression spring. It has towel hangers and special holes to store bottles upside-down for quick access.

8oz Sensor Pump, $48 on Amazon: Keeping soap next to the sink is imperative to a clean and healthy lifestyle, but sometimes those dispensers just don’t cut it. This touch-free option means there’s no drippy soap on the sink and no risk of cross-contamination. It’ll last up to a year on just four AA batteries.

