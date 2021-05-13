The Totally Preventable Death of a Brooklyn Icon

Dolores Perri was an 82-year-old paragon of seemingly ageless health: an effervescent pescatarian who exercised religiously, ran in a dozen marathons, and counseled others on nutrition when she was not helping her husband run the iconic model slot car track Buzz-a-Rama in Brooklyn.

But like some in alternative health circles, she was a vaccine skeptic. She shared the views of her longtime mentor, Gary Null, a talk radio host and self-described alternative medicine expert. She believed, despite all evidence to the contrary, that vaccines long in use are toxic and that too little is known about the new ones developed for COVID-19.

When her 57-year-old son, Frank, told her in March that he himself had been vaccinated, the lifelong Brooklyn resident had the opposite reaction most parents in the virus-ravaged borough would have.