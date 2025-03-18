Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trumpland
The Tragic Demise of Voice of America Marks Yet Another Gift to Putin
PULLING THE PLUG
For Russia—and other American adversaries—the silencing of the U.S. state media network really is golden.
Leon Krauze
Updated
Mar. 18 2025
9:21AM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 18 2025
9:20AM EDT
Opinion
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/VOA
Leon Krauze
Leon_Krauze
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump-Hating Podcast Rockets Past Rogan With Nearly Double the Downloads
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
‘Don’t Tell Melania’: Trump Once Offered Rising MAGA Star His Bed
Erkki Forster
politics
Trump Starts Tire Fire in Swing State Over MAGA Boycott Tweet
Sam Brodey
,
Hunter Woodall
Politics
Stephen Miller Loses His Cool on Fox News: ‘Absolute Moron’
Erkki Forster
Trumpland
Karoline Leavitt Walks Back Trump’s Rant on Biden Pardons
Amethyst Martinez