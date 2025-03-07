Media

At the Power 100 Luncheon, the Transformative Power of the Girl Boss Group Chat

WONDER WOMEN

The event served to highlight the strength of women coming together in crisis.

Marie M. Lodi
Marie M. Lodi 

Contributor

Karey Burke speaking at the Daily Beast Power100 luncheon in Los Angeles.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Ashley Randall Photography
Marie M. Lodi

Marie M. Lodi

Contributor

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsThese U.S. States Face Big Electricity Bill as Canada Refuses to Pause Tariffs
Matt Young
PoliticsTrump Thanks Chief Supreme Court Justice on Hot Mic: ‘Won’t Forget It
William Vaillancourt
TrumplandPete Hegseth Banned Images of ‘Enola Gay’ Plane in DEI Crackdown
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsCheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsWATCH: Tiny Gov Agency Blocks DOGE Goons From Building in Heated Standoff
Liam Archacki