The TRTL Packing Pods Are Made to Do More than Traditional Packing Cubes
Packing cubes can give you a huge advantage when it comes to staying organized while you travel. But what if they did more than just sit in your suitcase? Trtl, the maker of one of the best travel pillows out there, has decided to answer that very question. The new Trtl Packing Pods are all about versatility. These are cubes that won’t lay dormant in your bag your whole trip, because they become your bag. The Pods come with a loop and hanging hook system so you can combine all three together and never have to worry about unpacking (or in my case, rummaging through your organized suitcase until it’s a wrinkled pile of clothing). Go one step further and attach a shoulder strap for a durable crossbody you can bring anywhere. Each pack comes with a small, medium, and large bag to make sure you have the perfect size for all your packing needs. They’re made from 50% recycled ripstop fabric and even feature a theft-prevention loop to keep your things secure. The unique, tear-drop-like shape gives you the versatility to stack your pack with any piece of clothing or oddly-shaped toiletry you need. And better yet, they’re machine-washable. | Shop at TRTL >
