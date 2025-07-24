‘The Truman Show’ Actor Dead at 79
An actor who starred in iconic films like The Truman Show died Monday after being hospitalized for pnuemonia. Joe Minjares, who played the bartender on The Truman Show, began his acting career in the 1988 Patti Rocks. Minjares battled pulmonary fibrosis since 2011, according to a local Minnesota news outlet. He eventually received a lung transplant in 2017. Before acting, Minjares served in the military for the U.S. Army intelligence corps from 1964 to 1968. During his acting career, he starred in Nothing to Lose, Virus, and the 2011 film Thin Ice. In 1971, Minjares also became a restaurant owner after purchasing a Colonial Inn with his wife, Sue, and flipping it into a popular Tex-Mex food joint called Pepitos Mexican Grill. Tributes from other comics poured in following his death, highlighting his accomplishments including catching the eye of Jerry Seinfeld. “We lost a true legend of Minnesota comedy this week, with the passing of Joe Minjares,” MN Comedy wrote in tribute.