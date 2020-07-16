Umm...The Trump Campaign’s Problem Isn’t the Manager. It’s the Candidate.

Campaign shake ups are overrated. This is especially true of a presidential campaign where the candidates have 100 percent name recognition. The real manager of Donald Trump’s campaign is Trump. He can hire Brad Parscale or Bill Stepien or Mother Teresa and it won’t make a bit of difference.

In this regard, the main reason for switching campaign managers (aside from Trump’s desire to self-soothe) is to change the narrative. This is a campaign that is desperately in need of reinvention—of a new start—and since you can’t fire the candidate, your first “go-to” move is to fire the manager and introduce a new “character” into this drama.

This is supposed to symbolize a new start for a campaign that is desperately flailing.