The Trump Doctrine—Hem, Haw, Overreact Wildly, Then Clean Up Your Own Mess

Just when it looked like we might be headed for World War III, it seems we found a way for Iran to save face and for Donald Trump to turn his inconsistency into a declaration of victory.

“No Americans were harmed in last night's attack,” Trump said Wednesday morning. “We suffered no casualties. All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained... Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down.”

Indeed, it appears that Iran has backed down, while still getting to say that they avenged the killing of Qassem Soleimani. For now, at least, fears of Armageddon are subsiding. Still, for a tense couple of days there, it felt as if we were on the brink of war. That’s because we were. Consider what might have happened if Iran had killed some Americans last night--even if by accident.