The Ultimate Spring-Summer ’22 Music Festival Guide

Remember music festivals? That feeling of dancing like a wildflower in the summer breeze to a plethora of musical acts big and small? Many of us have sorely missed live music during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that festival season is upon us—and we’ve received our booster shots to help protect ourselves and others from the worst of the deadly virus—are left weighing which one we’d like to attend.

There are so many to choose from. Is EDM your thing? Well, later this month, a murderers’ row of DJs will light up Miami’s Ultra Music Festival. Looking for something more chill? New Orleans Jazz Fest boasts not only a collection of jazz maestros, but also OGs like Stevie Nicks, The Who, and Willie Nelson. Are you a clout-chaser into flower crowns, crop tops, and TikTok? Coachella’s got all that plus the feuding Ye and Billie Eilish, and the sultry tunes of Harry Styles.

Now, it’s important to proceed with caution. Despite a number of states opting to lift COVID restrictions in recent weeks, we are still in the midst of the pandemic, with nearly 2,000 Americans dying from the virus on March 1. And several of these fests, including Coachella and Stagecoach, will not be requiring proof of vaccination, a negative test, or masking. Even though these festivals are outdoors, they can become heavily congested, so masking, social distancing, and of course being triple-vaccinated are recommended.

Without further ado, here are the most anticipated music festivals this spring/summer.

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

Date: March 3-6

Location: Okeechobee, Florida

Performers: Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Rezz, Porter Robinson

Price: GA for $349, VIP for $849

Ticket Info: Here

Jazz in the Gardens

Date: March 12-13

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Performers: Mary J. Blige, The Roots, H.E.R., The Isley Brothers, Rick Ross

Price: GA for $129, VIP for $299

Ticket Info: Here

SXSW

Date: March 14-20

Location: Austin, Texas

Performers: Too many to list

Price: $1395

Ticket Info: Here

Smokin’ Grooves

Date: March 19

Location: Los Angeles, California

Performers: Erykah Badu, Nas, The Roots, Jhene Aiko, Miguel, Thundercat

Price: GA for $214.99, VIP for $424.99

Ticket Info: Here

Treefort Music Fest

Date: March 23-27

Location: Boise, Idaho

Performers: Kim Gordon, Snail Mail, Osees, Built to Spill, Guided by Voices

Price: GA for $270, VIP for $420

Ticket Info: Here

Ultra Music Festival

Date: March 25-27

Location: Miami, Florida

Performers: Afrojack, Alesso, Alison Wonderland, David Guetta

Price: GA for $399.95, VIP for $1499.95

Ticket Info: Here

BUKU Music + Art Project

Date: March 25-27

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Performers: Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator, Alison Wonderland, Baby Keem, $uicideboy$

Price: GA for $249, VIP for $449.50

Ticket Info: Here

Coachella

Date: April 15-17 & 22-24

Location: Indio, California

Performers: Ye, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion

Price: GA for $549, VIP for $1,119

Ticket Info: Here

High Water

Date: April 23-24

Location: Charleston, South Carolina

Performers: Jack White, My Morning Jacket, Modest Mouse, Mavis Staples

Price: GA for $200, VIP for $600

Ticket Info: Here

SunFest

Date: April 28 – May 1

Location: West Palm Beach, Florida

Performers: Lil Wayne, Sam Hunt, Counting Crows, Goo Goo Dolls, Slightly Stoopid

Price: GA for $90, VIP for $300

Ticket Info: Here

Shaky Knees

Date: April 29 – May 1

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Performers: Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, My Morning Jacket, Chvrches, Khruangbin

Price: GA for $220, VIP for $800

Ticket Info: Here

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Date: April 29 – May 8

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Performers: Stevie Nicks, The Who, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffett, Lionel Richie, Erykah Badu

Price: GA for $260, VIP for $1700

Ticket Info: Here

Stagecoach

Date: April 29 – May 1

Location: Indio, California

Performers: Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris

Price: GA for $379, VIP for $1,299

Ticket Info: Here

Beale Street Music Festival

Date: April 29 – May 1

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Performers: Foo Fighters, Weezer, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins, Three 6 Mafia

Price: GA for $175, VIP for $809

Ticket Info: Here

BeachLife Festival

Date: May 13-15

Location: Redondo Beach, California

Performers: Steve Miller Band, Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, Sheryl Crow, 311

Price: GA for $419, VIP for $899

Ticket Info: Here

Lovers & Friends

Date: May 14-15

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Performers: Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, TLC, Ciara, Nelly, Lil Jon, Ja Rule, Ashanti

Price: GA for $195, VIP for $400

Ticket Info: Here

Hangout Fest

Date: May 20-22

Location: Gulf Shores, Alabama

Performers: Tame Impala, Halsey, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Jack Harlow

Price: GA for $339, VIP for $1,219

Ticket Info: Here

Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival

Date: May 27-29

Location: North Adams, Massachusetts

Performers: Wilco, Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Nick Offerman

Price: GA for $249, VIP for $424

Ticket Info: Here

Boston Calling Music Festival

Date: May 27-29

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Performers: Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica, Weezer, Haim, Rüfüs Du Sol

Price: GA for $369.99, VIP for $999.99

Ticket Info: Here

Forecastle Festival

Date: May 27-29

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Performers: Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator, Jack Harlow, Porter Robinson, Rüfüs Du Sol

Price: GA for $225, VIP for $650

Ticket Info: Here

Sueños

Date: May 28-29

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Performers: Ozuna, J Balvin, Myke Towers, Wisin & Yandel

Price: GA for $275, VIP for $600

Ticket Info: Here

WonderRoad

Date: June 11-12

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Performers: Vampire Weekend, Bastille, Lord Huron, Chvrches, Milky Chance

Price: GA for $179.50, VIP for $475

Ticket Info: Here

Bonnaroo

Date: June 16-19

Location: Manchester, Tennessee

Performers: Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, Tool, The Chicks, Gryffin, Flume, Machine Gun Kelly

Price: GA for $350, VIP for $1,250

Ticket Info: Here

Country Fest

Date: June 23-25

Location: Cadott, Wisconsin

Performers: Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Lee Brice, Chase Rice

Price: GA for $139, VIP for $525

Ticket Info: Here

Electric Forest Festival

Date: June 23-26

Location: Rothbury, Michigan

Performers: Disclosure, Porter Robinson, The Disco Biscuits, Griz, Big Gigantic, Louis the Child

Price: GA for $749, VIP for $1,229

Ticket Info: Here

Essence Festival

Date: June 30 – July 3

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Performers: TBD

Price: TBD

Ticket Info: Here

Inkcarceration Festival

Date: July 15-17

Location: Mansfield, Ohio

Performers: Korn, Evanescence, Disturbed, Papa Roach, Breaking Benjamin, Lamb of God

Price: GA for $204.99, VIP for $464.99

Ticket Info: Here

Rolling Loud

Date: July 22-24

Location: Miami, Florida

Performers: Ye, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane

Price: GA for $329, VIP for $899

Ticket Info: Here

HARD Summer Music Festival

Date: July 29-31

Location: San Bernardino, California

Performers: TBD

Price: TBD

Ticket Info: Here

TidalWave Festival

Date: August 12-14

Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Performers: Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, Mitchell Tenpenny

Price: GA for $249, VIP for $499

Ticket Info: Here

Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival

Date: August 26-28

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Performers: Lorde, Duran Duran, The Lumineers, Young the Giant

Price: GA for $259, VIP for $595

Ticket Info: Here