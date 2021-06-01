‘The United States of Lyncherdom’ Didn’t End With Tulsa

Last week, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a blanket memo warning that “upcoming commemoration events associated with the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre in Oklahoma probably are attractive targets for some racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist-white supremacists to commit violence.” The bulletin didn’t cite specific threats, but the mere fact that officials considered the warning warranted proves some things never change in these United States.

A century ago, everyday white Oklahomans deputized by Tulsa’s police to "get a gun and get a n---er" indiscriminately shot, burned out, and dropped bombs on Tulsa’s prosperous “Black Wall Street” District, dumping an unknowable number of bodies in mass graves after they killed at least 300 Black Americans. Like so much racist violence in this country—from the murder of Emmett Till to the Charleston Mother Emmanuel Massacre—the killers justified their murders with a lie of the white imagination. Today, the mere acknowledgment and remembrance of that act of white terrorism, the current gravest threat to national security, is considered a potential provocation to yet more white violence.

Tulsa was far from the only thriving Black community of the early 20th century—in fact, Oklahoma had several all-Black towns—destroyed by white violence. Even in the shadow of enslavement, Black folks built sites of political autonomy, economic opportunity and relative safety from the unstinting threat of white American terror. As early as 1738, under the reign of Spain’s King Philip V, enslaved Black folks escaped plantations in English Carolina and established the Florida town of Gracia Real de Santa Teresa de Mose, the first free Black settlement in the colonies, while the 18th and early 19th centuries saw the foundings of Maryland’s “The Hill” community, Indiana’s “Lyles Station,” Illinois’s “New Philadelphia” and the Wilberforce Settlement in Ontario, Canada. But most freedmen’s towns were founded after Reconstruction, when the U.S. government pulled troops from former Confederate states and left emancipated Black folks to deal with white supremacist vengefulness in the form of Jim Crow.