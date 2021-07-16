A beloved Florida track coach was nearing the end of a monthlong fight against COVID-19 when Gov. Ron DeSantis began selling a new line of T-shirts and beverage coolers seeking to capitalize on mistrust of science and mitigation measures.

“DON’T FAUCI MY FLORIDA,” read the message on the $21 T-shirts and beverage coolers priced $12 for a set of two.

The campaign merchandise went on sale with a “NEW TODAY” online announcement on July 12. That was one day before Dunbar High School track coach Guy Thomas succumbed to the virus that Dr. Anthony Fauci and his fellow infectious disease experts have desperately sought to contain.