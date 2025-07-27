‘The Vampire Lestat’ Drops New Trailer and Huge Casting News
NO MORE LONG FACE
Interview with the Vampire fans have plenty to celebrate this weekend, with the release of a teaser trailer of the show’s third season as well as the announcement of several new cast members, including the much-anticipated casting of Lestat de Lioncourt’s mother, Gabriella. As the teaser illustrates, the show’s third season, titled The Vampire Lestat, focuses on the French vampire’s life as a rock star on tour. Nevertheless, showrunner Rolin Jones was quick to assure fans at San Diego Comic-Con that Jacob Anderson’s Louis de Pointe du Lac would return, as would Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, and Delainey Hayles. It was also announced that Jennifer Ehle, best known for her role as Elizabeth Bennet in the BBC’s Pride & Prejudice miniseries, will be joining the cast as Gabriella, alongside fellow new additions like Christopher Heyerdahl as Marius and Damien Atkins as Magnus. Jones also revealed that the show has found its Akasha, first played on screen by Aaliyah in the 2002 film Queen of the Damned, but didn’t name names. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Lestat on tour, however, as season three isn’t set to premiere until 2026.