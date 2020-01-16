‘The View’ Begs Lev Parnas for Interview: Ex-Trump Allies ‘Apology Tour’ Starts Here

The hosts of The View seemed almost miffed on Thursday that Lev Parnas, an indicted ex-associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, didn’t hit their show first to dish on the Ukraine scandal, practically begging him to come on their program, where the “apology tour” allegedly begins for ex-Trump allies.

Touching on Parnas’ explosive interviews with MSNBC and CNN in which he revealed President Donald Trump was in on the plan to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, the crew took great joy in tweaking Trump associates who were implicated by the Giuliani henchman.

“So my plan is to send pearls to everybody who’s involved so they have something to clutch,” host Whoopi Goldberg quipped.

After the hosts spent several minutes mocking Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for suddenly remembering that Parnas called him on his cell phone after claiming for months he had no idea who Parnas was, co-host Meghan McCain wondered why their show wasn’t Parnas’ first stop.

“I will say my biggest takeaway from this—maybe this is messed up—but the apology tour for ex-Trump people, who love Trump and then hate him, they normally stop here first,” McCain stated. “Like Michael Avenatti, Michael Cohen, like those people. Anthony Scaramucci.”

Avenatti, as you may remember, previously represented adult-film star Stormy Daniels, who alleged that she had an affair with Trump and was paid hush money to stay quiet about it before the 2016 election. He is currently in jail for possible bail violation as he faces several federal charges of extortion and wire fraud.

Cohen, meanwhile, was Trump’s longtime personal attorney who is now serving a prison sentence for tax fraud. Scaramucci is the one-time White House communications director who has become a vocal Trump critic recently.

“Cohen never came—we tried to get him,” Behar noted, correcting the conservative host.

“You should come here because this is the apology tour,” McCain continued. “The post-Trump White House apology tour on The View.”

“Come on The View,” Behar added, prompting McCain to paraphrase the show’s slogan: “Take a little time to enjoy our View!”

Goldberg, meanwhile, gave Parnas the benefit of the doubt for initially ignoring them, pointing out that The View comes on in the middle of the day. “So maybe the reason they didn’t come to us first is because they had the evening—it was an evening show,” she said.

“Apology tour is here,” McCain reiterated as Goldberg called on him to “come on by!”