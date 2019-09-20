‘The View’ Blows Up Over Meghan McCain’s Confusing Whistleblower Claim: ‘Don’t Scream at Me!’

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Things got heated yet again on The View when Meghan McCain and [insert sparring co-host du jour’s name] got into it, causing McCain to huff and pout.

Leading off Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s gabfest by discussing the revelations that the whistleblower's complaint against Trump involves Ukraine, McCain eventually derailed the conversation by trying to make some kind of point about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Referencing her contentious exchange with Assange’s girlfriend Pam Anderson earlier this month, the conservative co-host grumbled that there are liberals who were fine with Assange’s leaks but are “screaming bloody murder right now about this whistleblower.”

“I think all interference from a foreign country in our election, all of it is bad and should be condemned and you can’t play party politics with this, and there’s a lot of people on the left who are doing that with Julian Assange,” she exclaimed. “I’m mad there are people on the left that think that Julian Assange is OK.”

The rest of the panel, understandably, was confused over what exactly McCain was talking about or arguing, causing the former Fox News personality to grow more frustrated.

“You’re saying, Meghan, the people are against this whistleblower?” Sunny Hostin wondered, obviously seeking some clarity.

“A lot of people are okay with what Julian Assange did—I’m sorry, are okay with what Julian Assange did, and not okay with this whistleblower,” she replied. “There are a lot of people in this country, and a lot of people in the hard left that defend Julian Assange.”

As the panel broke down, McCain’s close friend Abby Huntsman jumped in to throw her colleague a lifeline, claiming McCain was saying that what Assange did is “just as dangerous as what the president is being charged with doing or people are assuming that he did.”

The hosts again began talking over each other, prompting McCain to shout: “Excuse me, maybe I was clumsy in the way that I said it!”

Co-host Ana Navarro, meanwhile, stared back while McCain added: “I don’t know what you just said.”

“I said, don’t scream at me. I’m two feet away,” Navarro fired back, causing the audience to let out a loud “Oooo!”

McCain, naturally, grumbled while she shot Navarro a death glare as liberal co-host Joy Behar quickly handed it off to a commercial break.