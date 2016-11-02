‘The View’ Confronts Kellyanne Conway: You Sound ‘Delusional’

Donald Trump’s long-suffering campaign manager Kellyanne Conway may have been in a better mood this Wednesday morning than she was the last time she visited The View just over a month ago. But from the start, moderator Whoopi Goldberg was in no mood for her.

As the polls continue to tighten heading into Election Day, Conway took a swipe at Hillary Clinton by saying “so many people shouldn’t have been getting their inaugural ball gowns and popping their champagne corks prematurely.” She specifically highlighted the ABC News tracking poll that stands out from the pack with Trump taking the lead nationally. “It’s our favorite poll,” Conway said.

The poll talk was the first thing to set Goldberg off. “Didn’t you guys say the polls were rigged?” Distancing herself from her candidate, Conway smiled broadly as she replied, “Never me, I love the polls.”

“And you love the media now too, yes?” Goldberg asked. “You remember he said we were all crooked,” she added of Trump. As Conway continued to deny the facts, Goldberg asked her, “What have you been watching? He said the media is crooked, the polls are crooked, everything was crooked.” She wondered if everything will be “crooked” again if the polls start going against him again.

When Conway teased that Trump would come on The View after he wins the election, Goldberg shot back, “I don’t care if he ever comes back on this show,” adding, “He’s been very nasty about people I care about,” perhaps in reference to former co-host Rosie O’Donnell.

The two women continued to clash throughout the rest of the interview over issues like FBI Director James Comey’s October surprise and Trump’s plan to replace Obamacare with something “terrific,” with Goldberg clearly becoming more and more exasperating with Conway, whose composed demeanor never wavered.

After a break, Goldberg briefly tag-teamed out with Joy Behar who took the lead in hammering Conway over Trump’s “reckless” rhetoric on nuclear weapons. “‘What’s the point of having them if you don’t use them?’ he said. What kind of talk is that?” When Conway denied that Trump meant he would use nuclear weapons, Behar accused her of being “delusional.”

Asked if she con unequivocally say that Trump has not taken money from Russia, the best Conway could come up with was, “That’s what he told me.” Behar pointed out that the audience was laughing, because given the fact that no one has seen his tax returns, Americans really have no idea what to believe.

“Listen, Kellyanne,” Goldberg said after a long silence. “This man has lost more money than most of us will ever make in our lifetime.” She commended Conway for making a “very good argument” for Trump, something he “seems incapable of doing for himself.”

Goldberg went on to say Trump is leading in some polls because he’s treating the presidential campaign like The Apprentice. “I know his show, I know his schtick, I get it,” she said. “If he becomes the president, he will be the president. But if she becomes the president, you’re going to have to deal with the same thing.”