‘The View’ Host Trolls Trump With New Spin on MAGA Slogan

Ana Navarro doesn’t believe Donald Trump is out to “Make America Great Again” with his deportation policies—according to Navarro, he’s out to “Make America White Again.”

Navarro shared her scathing take on Trump’s mass deportations and roundups into his “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center in the Florida Everglades on The View Friday. “What’s happening is horrible,” she said. “If you are out there in the Everglades, driving out there, and getting out of your car to take a picture like it’s the Eiffel Tower, you are a racist and you are a horrible human being.”

Supporters of Trump's policies take selfies in front of the Alligator Alcatraz sign at the entrance to the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Navarro said anyone believing that Trump is trying to make America safer by “rounding up Latino immigrants, brown immigrants” and “opening up the doors for white South Afrikaners fleeing from a nonexistent genocide” is “fooling themselves.”

The “Hot Topics” discussion included former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin’s way tamer take, which she buoyed by playing a clip of Joe Rogan’s comments blasting Trump’s “insane” ICE raids “targeting of migrant workers—not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers—just construction workers, gardeners.”

Griffin chalked up Trump’s mass roundups to “headline chasing.” Trump is “wanting to say ‘We’re rounding up this many people. I’ve deported more people than Obama has,’” that’s behind the sweeping policies, she said. “What it’s led to is his numbers plummeting on immigration.”

Navarro said Trump's sweeping deportation policies are "about making America white again and otherizing everybody who is an immigrant." RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Navarro was not convinced as she reiterated her new spin on Trump’s slogan.