‘The View’ Host Trolls Trump With New Spin on MAGA Slogan

Ana Navarro also had some scathing words for tourists taking smiley selfies next to Trump’s “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center.

Ana Navarro doesn’t believe Donald Trump is out to “Make America Great Again” with his deportation policies—according to Navarro, he’s out to “Make America White Again.”

Navarro shared her scathing take on Trump’s mass deportations and roundups into his “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center in the Florida Everglades on The View Friday. “What’s happening is horrible,” she said. “If you are out there in the Everglades, driving out there, and getting out of your car to take a picture like it’s the Eiffel Tower, you are a racist and you are a horrible human being.”

Maricel Walsh and Paul Shobert have a selfie taken by Lisa Uhrich in front of the Alligator Alcatraz sign
Supporters of Trump's policies take selfies in front of the Alligator Alcatraz sign at the entrance to the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Navarro said anyone believing that Trump is trying to make America safer by “rounding up Latino immigrants, brown immigrants” and “opening up the doors for white South Afrikaners fleeing from a nonexistent genocide” is “fooling themselves.”

The “Hot Topics” discussion included former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin’s way tamer take, which she buoyed by playing a clip of Joe Rogan’s comments blasting Trump’s “insane” ICE raids “targeting of migrant workers—not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers—just construction workers, gardeners.”

Griffin chalked up Trump’s mass roundups to “headline chasing.” Trump is “wanting to say ‘We’re rounding up this many people. I’ve deported more people than Obama has,’” that’s behind the sweeping policies, she said. “What it’s led to is his numbers plummeting on immigration.”

Law enforcement officers, including members of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Response Team and Homeland Security agents, arrest a demonstrator outside the Federal Building as protests continue in response to federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025. Hundreds of Marines are due to arrive in Los Angeles on June 10 after US President Donald Trump ordered their deployment in response to protests against immigration arrests and despite objections by state officials. The 700 troops will join National Guard soldiers, amping up the militarization of the tense situation in the sprawling city, which is home to millions of foreign-born and Latino residents. The unrest was sparked by a sudden intensification of Trump's signature campaign to deport illegal migrants, with raids conducted on workplaces. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Navarro said Trump's sweeping deportation policies are "about making America white again and otherizing everybody who is an immigrant." RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Navarro was not convinced as she reiterated her new spin on Trump’s slogan.

“When you are taking away temporary protective status, when you are putting legal permanent residents in detention and deporting them, when you are threatening U.S. citizens that you don’t like that you’re going to take away their U.S. citizenship, when you are talking about birthright citizenship and taking that away, this is not about going after the criminals and the gang members, this is about making America white again and other-izing everybody who is an immigrant,” she concluded, “This is about deporting people and scaring people out of this country.”

