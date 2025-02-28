‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Backtracks After Elon Musk ‘Pro-Apartheid’ Claim
The View co-host Joy Behar offered Elon Musk a back-handed apology after calling him “pro-apartheid” live on air. Behar’s comment slipped out during her rant about the South African billionaire’s relationship with President Donald Trump. “The guy was not born in this country, who was born under apartheid in South Africa,” she said, later also calling the “first buddy” a “foreigner” and “a foreign agent.” She claimed that because of his background, “has that mentality going on. He was pro-apartheid, as I understand it.” Behar had to walk back her remarks right after the commercial break and admitted that she had no evidence for her claims. “Now I’m getting some flack because I said that Musk was pro-apartheid. I don’t really know for sure if he was,” she said. “He grew up at that time when apartheid was in full bloom, before the great Nelson Mandela fixed that. He was around at that time, but maybe he was, maybe he wasn’t - he might have been a young guy, too.” She added jokingly: “So, don’t be suing me, okay Elon?” Behar added, which drew chuckles from the audience. Her apparent regret didn’t last long of course, as she immediately resumed her attack on the Trump administration. “They’re allowed to say any lie they want but we have to be really strict,” she said. “That’s why this show’s important.”
