Meghan McCain Blames Obama for ‘Ushering in’ Trump

The hosts of The View loved former President Barack Obama’s subtle dig at his successor in this weekend’s virtual commencement speech. Well, all of the hosts except for one, of course.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,” Obama told graduates in his video address. “If the world’s going to get better, it’s going to be up to you.”

In response, President Trump called Obama “incompetent.”

“I’m giddy about this,” Joy Behar said Monday morning. “I’m really looking forward to watching the brilliant law professor take on the quasi-literate reality show host. This is going to be good!”

Sunny Hostin said Obama’s speech took her back to a time when the president was “compassionate and empathetic and reassuring and funny, intelligent, honest, curious.”

Then it was Meghan McCain’s turn.

“I don’t have a lot to say about this,” she said, before accusing the left of making Obama into “nothing short of a saint.” McCain said she “obviously feels different, as most Republicans and conservatives do.”

“The culture war that I believe is real, and is raging in this country, I believe was ushered in with his administration,” she said of Obama, “and then exacerbated in the Trump administration.”

In order to prevent Trump’s re-election, McCain said, “We have to start talking to each other in the middle, and we have to start talking about the faults on both sides, because he was not a perfect president. And I don’t think a perfect president would have ushered in the era of Trump.”

For her part, moderator Whoopi Goldberg said she doesn’t believe any president, including Obama, is “perfect.” But that doesn’t make him the equivalent of Trump.

“Listen, this man has been battered by this particular guy in the White House for almost five years,” Goldberg said, alluding to Trump’s birther attacks on Obama. “He’s been called incompetent, not an American citizen, so the fact that Obama has said something is great.”