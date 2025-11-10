Dems Have Lost ‘The View’ With Shutdown ‘Surrender’ to Trump

The hosts of The View were heated on Monday as they tore into the lawmakers who caved to MAGA’s demands in order to reopen the government.

“I have absolutely no faith that the Republican Party will come to the negotiating table in good faith,” Sunny Hostin said. “Shame on the Democrats for even believing that the Republicans will even vote on” the shutdown’s sticking point—the extension of healthcare subsidies, which will send Americans’ premiums skyrocketing well beyond affordability.

Senator Angus King (I) speaks at a press conference with four other Senate Democrats who voted for the government funding bill to end the shutdown on November 9, 2025. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

“The fact that the Democrats traded in their vote to get federal workers working again is ludicrous,” Hostin added. “There’s a 2019 law that requires the federal government to pay federal workers… Let the courts do their job,” she added.

“Shame on you the first time. You do it twice, three times, four times—shame on me,” she said harkening back to Chuck Schumer’s “acquiescing” to Donald Trump and Elon Musk to avoid a government shutdown in March, which also earned the senator harsh words from the co-host earlier this year. “I think Chuck Schumer, his days are over. If he cannot keep his caucus together, he needs to go.”

Meanwhile, co-hosts Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah-Griffin praised the eight lawmakers who broke rank to get the government reopened without any guarantees for the party’s initial demands that Medicare not be cut and ACA subsidies be extended.

“I completely disagree with you, Sonny,” Haines said. “The Republicans run the executive branch, legislative, judicial, according to you. They have all the power right now…opposition, when you have no power, is not helping us at all.”

Griffin made the similar point, saying, “Democrats are going to look like losers if they’re just attacking each other on this.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, pictured leaving the Democratic caucus meeting on November 9, is under fire after a group of eight Senate Democrats caved and reached a deal with Republicans to end the government shutdown even though he voted against moving forward with it. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

The show’s sole conservative co-host said she “welcomes this deal” because the biggest issue lawmakers should be focused on is SNAP benefit cuts ahead of the holidays. Notably, rulings from the U.S. District Judge John McConnell already ordered that the U.S. government tap into contingency funds to fund SNAP during the shutdown—a ruling Trump is fighting.

“To me, ‘We’ve got to hold out for those 22 million whose premiums are going to go up, but deny these people SNAP benefits in the meantime’—that math doesn’t math for me,” Griffin added.

Ana Navarro shared similar thoughts to Hostin. “You know what we are doing with this deal?” she asked. “We are changing one group of suffering Americans, the federal workers and the SNAP benefits, for another one—because people have no idea how much they’re going to need to pay for health insurance… this will cost lives.”