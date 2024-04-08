‘The View’ Host Gets Schooled for Tying Eclipse to Climate Change

The View’s Sunny Hostin inexplicably tried connecting solar eclipses, earthquakes and the periodic emergence of cicadas to climate change on Monday, prompting the show’s co-hosts to openly call her out over the mind-boggling claim.

The midday talk show, like the rest of the media, devoted much of its broadcast to the eagerly anticipated total solar eclipse that millions of Americans witnessed on Monday. However, after the hosts reminded viewers to wear safety goggles when viewing the sky during the celestial event, things soon became decidedly weirder.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, the program’s resident conservative panelist, noted that “people are having all sorts of conspiracies about the end of the world” following last week’s earthquake in New York and the eclipse, seemingly referring to MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. “Then I read online that the earthquake epicenter was actually at Bedminster in New Jersey. Fun fact! So it originated with Trump,” Griffin quipped.

Sharing an anecdote about one of the show’s makeup artists running out of the building during the earthquake, Hostin quipped that the confluence of recent natural events could mean “the Rapture is here.” She also added that she’d just learned that cicadas would soon be emerging, prompting co-host Whoopi Goldberg to point out this happens “every 17 years.” (17-year and 13-year cicadas are both set to emerge this spring in a rare “double cicada” event.)

“Let’s say, all those things together would maybe lead one to believe that either climate change exists, or something is really going on,” Hostin confidently declared. Her colleagues, though, quickly jumped in to set her straight.

“Earthquakes are not at the mercy of climate change,” host Joy Behar flatly stated. “It’s underground.”

Meanwhile, Goldberg pointed out that “they’ve known about the eclipse coming because eclipses happen and they actually can say when these things are going to happen,” adding that she also doesn’t believe these events are a “sign from God.” Goldberg also reiterated that periodical cicadas consistently surface during the same cycle, regardless of the climate.

Quickly moving the conversation past Hostin’s embarrassing assertion, co-host Sara Haines said it is “great to see the coverage on news of something that everyone can get excited about” regarding the eclipse.

Needless to say, Hostin claiming that climate change was behind the moon blocking out the sun and tectonic shifts sparked widespread mockery across the political spectrum.