Read it at Daily Mail
The View co-host Sunny Hostin has dished on dating Carl Anthony Payne II who played Walter ‘Cockroach’ Bradley on The Cosby Show–until he dumped her for her ‘cooler’ friend, Anna. “I was like, ‘wow this is what people do’. It was kind of shocking, but she was stunning and she was way cooler than I was!” she said on The View: Behind the Table podcast. Hostin, 55, says she isn’t sure her husband of 25 years, Emmanuel Hostin, even knows the story. “Hopefully he doesn’t listen to this either!” she said.