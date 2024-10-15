‘The View’ Hosts Are Totally ‘Freaked Out’ by Trump’s Latest Rally

Whoopi Goldberg is never shy about her criticisms of Donald Trump on-air at The View, but on Tuesday her critique of him turned to utter bewilderment, as the hosts reviewed footage of the former president’s Pennsylvania town hall Monday.

The footage, which the show cut into a montage, featured several clips of the former president requesting songs and doing a mix of standing silently still and dancing awkwardly to the music as the crowd stared at him. According to the montage, the strange behavior went on for nearly an hour—which Goldberg said, “really upset me.”

“This should freak everybody out,” Goldberg said, “57 minutes of him playing music, not saying jack-doo about anything that has to do with what’s going on in the world. This freaked me out.” The other hosts, including former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin, pointed out that Trump’s strange behavior at the rally, during which attendees were supposed to have the opportunity to ask him questions, was a sign of “a real decline” in his mental abilities.

“This is not even the man I worked for that had all sorts of problems then,” Farah Griffin said. “There’s a very real decline. I worry the history books might look back on this election and say everyone was quick to call out Biden's age and the issues about another four years, but we miss that someone else is just flying under the radar clearly in decline.”

“There’s clearly a mental acuity issue,” co-host Sunny Hostin said, pointing out that Trump’s limited medical records from seven years ago showed that he had a slew of health problems. Sara Haines said that what “alarmed” her most about Trump’s behavior at the rally is that “there was no one stepping in to fix it.” Besides South Dakota governor Kristi Noem on stage with Trump suggesting that he “shake some hands” instead of silently listening to music, no one else intervened, Haines pointed out.

“This is what a presidency looks like with him,” she added. “There was not one grown-up in the room that said—they all egged it on. Because he said ‘jump’ and they said ‘how high.’”

Farah Griffin made a connection between the musical interlude and Trump’s recent declining of major interview opportunities. “He refused to do another debate, he refused the 60 Minutes sit-down, and then it was reported this morning he backed out on a Squawk Box interview on CNBC this Friday,” she remarked. “I don’t know that he’s up to doing these interviews.”

Kamala Harris, for her part, re-circulated clips of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally with the tweet, “Hope he’s okay.”