‘The View’ Hosts Embarrass Former Trump Spox Alyssa Farah

With Meghan McCain finally out of the picture, The View has been trying out a series of potential conservative replacements. The list has included everyone from vehement Never Trumper and regular fill-in host Ana Navarro to more left-field ideas like Caitlyn Jenner.

On Monday morning, it was Alyssa Farah’s turn. The short-lived White House communications director under President Trump, who resigned her post after the 2020 election, began the show by desperately trying to explain why she decided to work for that White House so late in the game.

After Farah went on about how she just wanted to “serve” her country however she could during a time of crisis, Sunny Hostin replied: “I have to say, though, when I think about it, you join in April 2020, that’s four years in. We knew who he was, how do you do that?”

“That’s a fair point,” Farah said, laughing nervously, saying she “didn’t have any illusions” about who Donald Trump was. When she noted that she was initially working under Vice President Pence, Hostin shot back, “So you’re not working for Darth Vader, but you're a stormtrooper.”

Instead of pushing back, Farah conceded the point, telling Hostin: “That’s actually very well said.”

“I will say this. I believed strongly in his economic agenda, I believed in his national security agenda,” Farah continued, criticizing Biden’s “national defense” in the process. “My general POV was, if not me then who?” she asked, as if she was going to single-handedly prevent the Trump administration’s many disasters.

Later, as an example of what Trump accomplished, Farah cited one family member whose 401(K) went up 41 percent. “But on whose back?” moderator Whoopi Goldberg asked.

“That’s fair,” Farah replied, pointing to Larry Kudlow, of all people, as one of the “smart” people around Trump that she trusted to steer the country in the right direction.

“I wouldn’t support Donald Trump again,” Farah ultimately said at the end of the thoroughly demoralizing segment. “Our country needs to go a different direction.”

She might be the perfect replacement for Meghan McCain after all.