‘The View’ Is ‘Exhausted’ by Republicans’ Hunter Biden Obsession
OVER IT
The View has heard enough about Hunter Biden for one presidential administration. After the first son’s plea deal on tax and gun crimes fell apart Wednesday—ensuring additional weeks and perhaps months of coverage of President Joe Biden’s son—guest host Rachel Lindsay said Thursday that those on the midday talk show are worn out by discussing the 53-year-old. “I think we’re all exhausted at this point [by] talking about Hunter Biden, and I feel like yesterday was probably a field day for a lot of Republicans. It was like Christmas morning because it plays into these conspiracy theories that they have about Hunter Biden,” she claimed. On the Fox News roundtable show The Five, for instance, co-host Jesse Watters explained how “happy” he was by the unexpected news. “Americans are happy about it,” he said. “We have not had a win when it came to justice in a very, very long time.”