‘The View’ Rails Against Laura Ingraham's Reefer Madness

The hosts of The View on Wednesday railed against Fox News star Laura Ingraham for her attempt to connect the Uvalde mass shooting to “pot psychosis,” glibly asking “what is she on?!”

Following the shootings at Robb Elementary, in which an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, conservatives have blamed everything from “wokeness” to critical race theory for the massacre. At the same time, while dismissing additional gun safety measures, they have proposed a series of insane solutions that include door control, “man traps” and “ballistic blankets.”

In keeping with the conservative pivot away from focusing on guns, Ingraham on Tuesday evening went full-on “Reefer Madness,” insisting there is a clear link between marijuana use and mass shootings. Claiming that the Uvalde gunman “was a user,” Ingraham then asked: “Why aren’t people in general not talking more about the pot psychosis-violent behavior connection?”

The primetime Fox host also took issue with gun-safety advocates pushing for more restrictions, wondering why they are pushing for more gun laws while being “completely oblivious to what the legalization of marijuana has done and is doing to an entire generation of Americans with violent consequences.”

At the top of Wednesday's broadcast of The View, moderator Whoopi Goldberg noted that while calls have grown louder for bans on assault-style weapons following the Uvalde tragedy, “there are still many conservatives who say guns are not the issue.”

The show then aired a montage of prominent right-wingers grumbling that “the decline in moral values” was the true cause of the Uvalde shooting, concluding with Ingraham’s take on weed.

“What is she on? Whoopi, she’s high on something,” liberal co-host Joy Behar quipped, prompting the rest of the panel to laugh.

Goldberg, however, took a more serious tone. Telling conservatives that “none of those things are the issue,” the Oscar-winning actress added that the “issue is that there is an assault weapon out there that people can put their hands on.” Just after his 18th birthday last month, Ramos purchased two AR-15-style rifles along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.

“They can put their hands on it easier than they can get a glass of beer in a bar,” she exclaimed. “Kids can get an assault weapon. That’s the issue. It’s not if people are smoking too much weed. You know that, Laura! … You know, it’s not that there’s no God in the classroom and people’s lives.”

Goldberg continued: “You can put it through a B.S. lens if you want to and keep pretending like you don’t know that we have an issue with assault weapons. And this will be the last I have to say on it. This weapon, you cannot hunt with it. You cannot go bird hunting with it. It is made to kill and destroy bodies. That’s what it does!”

In the immediate aftermath of the Uvalde slaughter, a Morning Consult poll found that 67 percent of Americans support a ban on assault-style weapons. Even before this latest spate of mass shootings, recent polls found that bans on assault rifles and high-capacity ammunition magazines received at least 60 percent approval.