‘The View’ Roasts Tucker’s Testicle Tanning Segment as ‘Brown’ Penis Envy

While it has been more than a week since the internet lost its collective mind over Fox News star Tucker Carlson’s “insane” testicle-tanning segment, the hosts of The View hadn’t yet touched the subject as the show was on break last week.

They finally got around to it on Wednesday, though, when hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro quipped that Carlson was displaying some “envy” of Black and Latino men with his recent focus on male genitalia.

During Wednesday’s broadcast of the ABC daytime talk show, the panel started off discussing the latest leaked recordings of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy griping that MAGA lawmakers were “putting people in jeopardy” with their post-Jan. 6 attack rhetoric. “Can’t they take their Twitter accounts away, too?” McCarthy was heard asking days after the riots.

After noting that “Republican kingmaker” Carlson torched McCarthy as a “puppet of the Democratic Party” who “sounds like an MSNBC contributor,” the hosts then turned their attention to Carlson’s latest apparent obsession.

“Tucker, remember last week, he was all over the tanning of his testicles to make sure he was a man? Remember that?” Joy Behar exclaimed to applause.

The End of Men, Carlson’s latest documentary on Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation, features a now-infamous segment of a naked man straddling a contraption that beams red light onto his groin. Speaking to “quack fitness guru” Andrew McGovern, the Fox News host appeared to buy into the notion of testicle tanning to address a supposed decrease in testosterone and sperm counts among American men. (Naturally, Carlson’s latest obsession comes “straight from the literary canon of the crypto-fascist right” and is another “veil for a culture war narrative.”)

“Half the viewers right now are like, ‘What? Testicle tanning, that’s crazy!’” Carlson exclaimed. “But my view is, okay, testosterone levels have crashed, and nobody says anything about it, that’s crazy, so why is it crazy to seek solutions?”

Eventually, back on The View, Hostin wondered why Democrats weren’t talking about more important topics such as student loan debt before noting that they were currently focusing their attention on Carlson’s over-the-top segment.

“Why aren’t they? Tell me, why?” Behar interjected.

“I don’t know. Democrats have a messaging problem,” Hostin responded, only for Navarro to swing it back to the testicular talk.

“Now we know why Tucker doesn’t like Latinos and African Americans,” the CNN analyst quipped, prompting Hostin to lean in on her colleague’s obvious implication.

“Yeah, a little envy,” she joked.

“Brown envy,” Navarro replied in kind.

After a beat, the entire table and in-studio audience erupted into raucous laughter, resulting in Hostin, Navarro, and guest host Amber Ruffin all clinking their coffee mugs in celebration.

“We missed that story last week, but leave it to us to resuscitate it,” Behar noted before tossing the show to commercial.

Some conservatives, meanwhile, have already expressed outrage over the show’s dick jokes, calling the hosts “crass human beings” for “laughing at stereotypes brought up not by the Fox News host, but by The View hosts.”