Taylor Swift may have won her fourth Album of the Year Grammy on Sunday night, but another famous attendee nevertheless was guilty of “taking away” from the pop star in their speech (despite the fact that he never mentioned Swift’s name) according to The View host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

In his acceptance speech for the second annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, rapper and mogul Jay-Z used his time to criticize the Grammys for never awarding his wife, Beyoncé, with Album of the Year.

“I’m just saying, we want you all to get it right,” Jay-Z began. “We love y’all, we love y’all. We want you to get it right — or at least get it close to right. And obviously, it’s subjective, because it’s music and it’s opinion-based, but some things…”

Finally, he came out and made the point he was dancing around: Beyoncé, he said, “has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. That doesn’t work.”

On Monday’s The View, Griffin, a well-documented Swiftie, said that she felt Jay’s comments were unbecoming.

“I just don’t like... it feels like taking away from artists who are winning that night,” she said. “Beyoncé has been such a support system to Taylor Swift. She showed up to the opening of her Eras Tour movie, Taylor went to hers, and it felt like it was taking away from her making history that night by winning the most Albums of the Year.”

Jay-Z gave his speech before Swift won for Midnights later in the evening, undercutting Griffin’s point somewhat; Jay couldn’t possibly take away from something that hadn’t even happened yet. And again, he did not mention Swift’s name.

Beyoncé lost to Swift in 2010 when Fearless beat out I Am... Sasha Fierce, but the superstar has also lost the award to Beck, Harry Styles and Adele over the years, making it even less likely that Jay-Z was directing a veiled comment at Swift. And even if he was: She won two Grammys last night! She’s fine!

“I think the country has never gotten over that [Beyoncé] didn’t win Album of the Year for I Am... Sasha Fierce, and this goes back to the Taylor drama, she won for Fearless that year,” Griffin added, before conceding, “Objectively, I can say I think Beyoncé should’ve won for I Am... Sasha Fierce.”

Even though Taylor Swift is the most popular artist in the world right now and the number one name on everyone’s lips, it’s always worth repeating: Not everything is about her.