'The View's' Ana Navarro Returns to Trash Trump's 'Cognitive Decline'

Ana Navarro declined to tone down her rhetoric in her first appearance on “The View” since reports about her clash with network bosses.

The View‘s Ana Navarro returned to her seat on Tuesday after a Memorial Day weekend break and wasted no time going after Donald Trump—despite the Daily Beast’s report over her clash with Disney boss Bob Iger.

Navarro, who was filling in for co-host Sunny Hostin, explained that she spent five days out of the country without TV and cell service and was thankful to miss Trump’s Memorial Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery. It was Trump’s flub of the word “cryptologic,” she said during the 11-minute political discussion, that reminded her of her distaste for him.

“I was out of the country and, for five blissful days, I didn’t hear his voice‚“ she said before playing a clip of Trump’s remarks. ”If Joe Biden said that, we’d be talking about his cognitive skills and cognitive decline for days.”

"The View" panel.

After co-host Joy Behar asked why “the media” chooses not to focus on Trump’s verbal flubs, Navarro said the public had become desensitized to his rages—before poking fun at Trump’s hairstyle.

“I think people are a little bit numb to it, and I think people expect this from him, so they don’t see it as a decline ‘cause I guess he’s never been incredibly eloquent to begin with,” she said. “You know, he calls the way he speaks the weave, I call the thing on his head the weave.”

"The View" host Ana Navarro.
"The View" host Ana Navarro and her colleagues strongly pushed back to executives at the suggestion the panel needed to broaden its focus beyond politics. John Nacion/WireImage

Navarro’s comments—and her return to the table—came nearly a week after the Daily Beast reported that ABC News executives have grown tired of the panel’s predominantly political discussions.

ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic convened a meeting with the hosts and the show’s executive producer in recent weeks and suggested the show needed to broaden its focus beyond politics. The hosts—including Navarro—pushed back forcefully, arguing the show’s audience demanded their perspective on the Trump administration. One source said the host planned to “keep doing their thing.”

The topic came up again in a conversation between Navarro and Disney CEO Bob Iger earlier this month.

Navarro thanked him for his support for the show in an especially politically charged moment, the Daily Beast reported. Iger affirmed his support—but also said the hosts needed to tone down their political rhetoric.

The show maintained its political focus last week, dedicating its “Hot Topics” segment on Thursday to bashing Trump’s confrontational Oval Office meeting with South African President Ramaphosa.

