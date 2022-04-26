‘The View’ Grumbles After Guest Host Calls Trump ‘Hilarious’

The View’s Joy Behar and Ana Navarro grumbled on Tuesday when guest host Amber Ruffin repeatedly called former President Donald Trump as “very hilarious.”

Trump is actually “as funny as a herpes sore” and “serious as a heart attack,” the pair of hosts told Ruffin.

At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of the ABC daytime talk show, the table discussed billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter and what it means for both the social-media giant’s future and political discourse in general.

“Is Elon Musk going to be the person that’s going to somehow manage misinformation? I’m not so sure about that,” co-host Sunny Hostin declared.

Ruffin, a comedian currently hosting a late-night talk show on Peacock, quipped that the Tesla founder was “absolutely not” that person because “if you have $44 billion and you use it to buy Twitter, you make bad decisions.”

Eventually, the conservation flipped to the likelihood that Trump will return to Twitter, despite the ex-president’s claim that he will stick with Truth Social, his floundering app, even if Musk reactivates his banned account.

“I think Trump is going to come back to Twitter and it's going to be horrible, but also very hilarious,” Ruffin declared. “We forget how hilarious Trump is.”

To prove her point, Ruffin recounted a recent Trump interview in which he expressed concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin using “the n-word,” which the former president then revealed to mean nuclear weapons.

“Oh my god! It’s the best! It’s the best,” Ruffin exclaimed, prompting grumbling from the panel.

“And I’m sorry, but Trump is very horrible,” she continued while laughing. “We all dislike him very much. That man is hilarious. That’s one of the funniest things I’ve ever heard—the n-word, the n-word!”

Behar, a vociferous critic of the twice-impeached ex-president, was unamused.

“You know, I used to think he was funny,” she stated. “But, no, he’s about as funny as a herpes sore. I don’t think he’s funny.” Turning to the audience, Behar then asked: “Do you think he’s funny anymore? He’s not funny!”

Navarro, who has gained prominence as a “Never Trump” Republican, jumped in to insist that Trump largely sought higher office because President Barack Obama cracked jokes at his expense during the infamous 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“To me, he’s as serious as a heart attack,” she added.

Behar then shook her head at the camera before tossing to a commercial break.