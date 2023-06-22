Joy Behar Reacts to Greg Gutfeld Being ‘Obsessed’ With Her: ‘Who?’

The View’s Joy Behar just went full Mariah Carey on Fox News star Greg Gutfeld.

While Gutfeld may now be the self-christened new “King of Late Night,” Behar claimed on Thursday that she had never heard of the Gutfeld! host, even though he spends an inordinate amount of airtime raging about her to Fox News viewers.

“Who is he?” Behar wondered at one point.

One of The View’s “Hot Topics” on Thursday centered on the news that Fox News star Geraldo Rivera, one of The Five’s resident “liberal” panelists, was leaving the late-afternoon show amid “growing tension” on-set. While Rivera wouldn’t comment directly about his relationship with Gutfeld, who has been with the show since its launch over a decade ago, he has frequently clashed with his acerbic co-host in heated on-air exchanges.

Behar, meanwhile, didn’t quite buy Rivera’s assertion that it was his decision to quit the conservative cable giant’s most-watched show.

“It’s hard to sit there with these people who are spewing lies every day. And, you know, by the way, they always say that they quit. I don’t know anything about that show, but I said I quit years ago when they fired me. Everyone says they quit,” she quipped, referencing her departure from The View in 2013.

“No one’s giving up these lucrative jobs so easily,” Behar continued. “You have to be fired. Take it from me. No one said, please, we must have you back.”

Notably, while Rivera told the Associated Press it was his choice to depart The Five, he added that Fox management “didn’t race after me to say, ‘Geraldo, please come back.’”

Later in the discussion, conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out that Gutfeld had a tendency to go after Rivera in a very personal manner on the show.

“Greg Gutfeld is one of the hosts of The Five who—if I don’t have anything nice to say, I generally don’t say anything at all,” Griffin said, adding: “He’s been very harsh and critical of Geraldo. And I could see why he’d be like, I don’t need to do this. I’ve had a long career. I’m just going to go and enjoy myself.”

While seemingly feigning ignorance of the Fox News host, Hostin turned to Behar and said she’d been briefed that “Gutfeld talks about you all the time.” Behar, meanwhile, immediately dispatched the worst possible insult a longtime media personality can suffer.

“Who is he?” she quipped, sparking laughter and applause from the in-studio audience.

“No, really. Who is he?” the veteran comic continued as Hostin insisted she doesn’t watch his program. “He has a show? I’ve never heard of him. I guess he’s just obsessed with me!”

Indeed, it would not be inaccurate to suggest Gutfeld is “obsessed” with Behar and The View. The Fox star has spent years lashing out at her and her commentary, going so far as to compare Behar to Adolf Hitler’s wife and calling her an “80-year-old hag.” And earlier this month, the Fox host devoted an entire segment on his late-night show to how Behar needs a “full day to read her hate mail.”