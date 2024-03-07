The View’s Joy Behar Says Trump’s Last Push-Up ‘Was on Top of Stormy Daniels’

The View’s Joy Behar revisited her stand-up days on Thursday by delivering a risque joke at Donald Trump’s expense, claiming the former president last did a push-up while having sex with an adult film star.

The liberal comic and outspoken Trump critic’s quip came amid a discussion over whether President Joe Biden should debate Trump now that the twice-impeached ex-president has become the presumptive Republican nominee.

Following a dominant Super Tuesday performance that saw his last remaining GOP opponent drop out, Trump declared that he would debate Biden “anytime, anywhere, anyplace,” signaling that the race has now entered the general election phase. While Trump refused to participate in any Republican primary debates, it is Biden who has come under scrutiny amid the ex-president’s challenge.

Deflecting questions from Fox News’ Peter Doocy on whether Biden's dodging the debates would raise further questions about the 81-year-old president’s “mental acuity,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told Doocy to “talk to the campaign.” The campaign, meanwhile, declined to address whether Biden would debate Trump and instead said “that’s a conversation we’ll have at the appropriate time in this cycle.”

During Thursday’s broadcast of The View, Behar said she thinks Biden should debate the former president because he’d “wipe the floor with him.” At the same time, she snarked that the two elderly candidates should also engage in a physical test.

“Biden should just challenge him to push-ups,” she stated, prompting laughter from the studio audience. But that was just the set-up for the rest of her joke.

“The last time Trump did a push-up, he was on top of Stormy Daniels,” Behar added, drawing howls from the crowd and her colleagues.

While resident conservative panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin exclaimed, “Oh my god,” longtime co-host Sunny Hostin turned to her standard response: silently sipping from her mug.

Of course, Behar was referencing the alleged affair that Trump had with Daniels. The former president, meanwhile, is currently facing criminal charges in New York over his alleged payments to buy the adult entertainer’s silence prior to the 2016 election.

Soaking up the audience's response to her wisecrack, Behar eventually stood up and took a bow. She also drew more applause when she suggested that Biden should perhaps refuse to debate his Republican opponent.

“On the other hand, why does Joe Biden have to lower himself to even be on the same stage with this criminal?” Behar wondered. “This 91 times indicted, sexual harasser, accused of sexual assault. Why, why?!”