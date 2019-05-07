Joy Behar Wonders if Democrats Can ‘Skip the Primary’ and Make Joe Biden Nominee

The View’s Joy Behar, who has openly been Team Biden since the former vice president announced his 2020 candidacy, asked Tuesday morning if there was a way to skip the Democratic primaries and hand Biden the nomination.

With The View welcoming on Morning Joe co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough on Tuesday, the conversation quickly centered on the crowded Democratic primary field and Biden’s status as clear frontrunner.

“He is obviously sitting on top of the polls right now,” co-host and Biden supporter Meghan McCain noted. “This is crazy. One that came out this morning had him at 40 percent. How can any Democrat catch up to him or is it too soon?”

Brzezinski replied that it would be “very tough” for anyone to “break out” and catch him, largely due to it being such a huge field of candidates. Scarborough then began listing off some of the Democratic candidates he thinks are impressive and could potentially make a run at Biden before agreeing that “It’s going to be hard to catch up” with so many hopefuls in the race.

“Joe, can they just skip the primary and put Joe Biden in there?” Behar interjected, causing Mika to groan in anguish. “Is that possible?”

Immediately, co-host Whoopi Goldberg objected to Behar’s question, shouting “No!” at her colleague, lecturing her about how such an idea goes against democratic principles.

“When you start doing stuff like that, that’s when the law starts disappearing,” Goldberg declared while co-host Sunny Hostin added: “Let the people decide.”

“This is still the democracy,” Goldberg continued, raising her fists in the air. “They still have the last word. Dammit!”

After the audience cheered for Whoopi, Scarborough went on to say that “when you have people that try to fix it and get through the primary process,” the best thing that can happen is the candidate goes up against a large field of contenders and “the strongest survives.”