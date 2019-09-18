Meghan McCain Goes Off On ‘Absolute Clown Show’ Corey Lewandowski

The day after former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski's House Judiciary Committee combative testimony that culminated in him proudly confessing that he lies to the press, The View’s Meghan McCain—your favorite pundit on the planet, dear reader—blasted the combative Trump ally for being an “absolute clown show.”

Recapping the House hearing during Wednesday’s broadcast of The View, the panel all took various shots at Lewandowski, including slamming him for announcing during his testimony that he’s weighing a possible run for Senate in New Hampshire.

“I have had kids who were murderers and pimps who behaved better than this,” liberal co-host Joy Behar yelled at one point, referencing her time teaching juvenile delinquents.

After Abby Huntsman wondered aloud what House Democrats expected from Lewandowski considering his pugnacious reputation and history of being a full-on Trump sycophant, McCain jumped in to remind viewers of Lewandowski’s past instances of alleged physical assault.

“This is a guy that I signed a petition years ago with many other conservative women in media because he assaulted [former Breitbart reporter] Michelle Fields on the campaign trail,” she noted. “Let’s not let that go.”

McCain continued: “I was one of the people, I remember going on air I believe at Fox saying, this man shouldn’t have a platform anywhere let alone be working for any candidate. So, years ago, he’s an absolute clown show, and also don’t forget—excuse me, and I’m so upset by this, that he mocked an immigrant child with Down syndrome. Remember that?”

The conservative host was referencing a Lewandowski appearance on Fox News last year when the Trump associate dismissively brushed off the story of a 10-year-old migrant child with Down syndrome being removed from her mother at the border, infamously saying: “Womp womp!”

Moments later, the table also took issue with Lewandowski saying he has “no obligation to be honest to the media,” noting that he once worked as a contributor for CNN during the 2016 election.

Hours before the View aired, meanwhile, Lewandowski was invited on air by CNN for a predictably contentious and frustrating interview despite his confession that he doesn’t feel it’s necessary to tell the truth to the media.